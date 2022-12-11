When Laura Guido started college at Washington State University, she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do.
Maybe she would be a filmmaker, she thought. She also knew she was a good writer and photographer.
When Laura Guido started college at Washington State University, she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do.
Maybe she would be a filmmaker, she thought. She also knew she was a good writer and photographer.
Then came her junior year, when she was legislative correspondent intern at the Columbia Basin Herald in Moses Lake, Washington. In that role, she covered state politics out of the capital city of Olympia.
“When I was first out of college I was looking to do more politics reporting because I liked it so much,” Guido recalled.
Now, she’ll get her chance to continue that trajectory at the largest-circulated newspaper in Idaho.
Last week, Guido was named statehouse reporter and Boise bureau chief at the Idaho Press. Hired at the paper in September 2021 and currently serving as city editor, Guido will take over for Betsy Russell, one of Idaho’s most heralded reporters who will be retiring Jan. 1 after a prolific career that spanned four decades.
“I am so excited to have Laura step into this role,” Russell said. “She is a talented reporter who will bring a fresh perspective to the beat. I have been working to teach her everything I know about covering the Idaho Legislature, and I will continue to be a resource for her when needed. She’ll do great!”
“I have the utmost confidence in Laura to take the reins,” Managing Editor Teddy Feinberg said. “She has the confidence, poise and maturity to step into this position and handle business. Over time she will put her stamp on it. This move makes sense for our team.”
A 2017 graduate from WSU, Guido was a reporter for the Whidbey News-Times and managing editor at the Woodinville Weekly, both located in Western Washington.
In her free time, she enjoys the great outdoors and all Idaho has to offer from a skiing perspective.
At the moment, however, she’s looking forward to taking on the next challenge of her career.
“State government is so impactful on the residents of a state but so few people pay attention to it. Especially those that live outside of the state capital. That’s what made me interested in local reporting,” Guido said.
“It’s nice to be at this point now in my career where I do have the experience to do this job. I’m excited to get back into it.”
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.