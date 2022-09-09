...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM Monday, September 12,2022.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious
health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's Boise
Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
This Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the United States that took place on Sept. 11, 2001. Here are the memorial events happening around the Treasure Valley to recognize the important day.
Boise:
Sept. 10: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Treasure Valley Heroes Event
Veterans Memorial State Park, 930 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
Music, food trucks, local vendors, silent auction and raffle!