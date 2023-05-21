Idaho Power

In April, Idaho Power filed its annual spring cost adjustment with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to increase its monthly rates. While energy costs in Idaho remain lower than the national average, Idaho Power is moving away from coal-fired power and increasing its clean energy efforts. This year the company installed battery storage units at the Hemingway Substation near Melba that would provide 80 megawatts of four-hour storage.

 Courtesy of Idaho Power

Originally published May 17 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Brandi Stoker lives in North Idaho and is a stay-at-home mom with six children living at home. For the first time after living in their home for 17 years, Stoker had to pay above her budgeted amount for utilities.

“I have only once ever gone over that budgeted amount in 17 years, and that was this year,” she told the Idaho Capital Sun. “I was shocked. To a large one-income household, it is a lot of money.”

