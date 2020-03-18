Three advocacy groups on Wednesday called on Idaho law enforcement to stop making arrests for minor offenses and release as many people from detention as possible, citing the need to stop the coronavirus’ spread.
The ACLU of Idaho, the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, and Immigrant Justice Idaho all endorsed a seven-page letter dated to Wednesday, sent to the state’s leaders in the courts, the prison system, law enforcement, as well as Gov. Brad Little.
The letter makes three key requests:
- Release as many people as possible from custody;
- Place a moratorium on admissions into jails, prisons and detention facilities;
- Enact “evidence-based, humane, and rights-affirming measures” for those who remain in custody.
The letter outlines detailed proposals to each branch, such as ceasing the arrest of people for minor offenses and those who are addicted, as well as halting requests for cash bail that might provide an obstacle to a person’s release.
The organizations cited warnings from prominent health experts — such as Drs. Oluwadamilola T. Oladeru, Gregg Gonsalves, and Josiah Rich — that protecting those involved in the criminal justice system from COVID-19 is very difficult.
“By following the recommendations outlined in the letter, state and local officials can create a culture in which transparency, safety, and the health of all people is the paramount concern,” according to a release the organizations sent about the letter.
Idaho isn’t the first place where releasing inmates and reducing arrests has been discussed as the coronavirus has spread. In Philadelphia, police have largely stopped low-level arrests to prevent jail overcrowding, since the court systems there are closed. That decision drew support from the Fraternal Order of Police, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Similarly, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is releasing some inmates from jail to help quell the spread of the virus, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In the news release, Leo Morales, executive director of the ACLU of Idaho, is quoted as saying the efforts of officials who administer the criminal justice system are “not enough” to combat the virus.
“Public health experts recognize that people who are involved in the criminal legal system are at grave risk during this pandemic,” Morales is quoted as saying in the release. “From policing, prosecution and pretrial hearings, to sentencing, confinement, and release, every aspect of the system must come under intense scrutiny for how it responds to this national public health crisis.”