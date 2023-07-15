Idaho Primary Day - May 17, 2022

Voters cast their ballots at Timberline High School during the Idaho primary election on May 17, 2022.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published July 14 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.A new Idaho voter registration law that took effect July 1 requires voters to prove their identity and residency when registering to vote, no matter how they register.

The law, House Bill 340, is designed to standardize voter registration procedures across the state, so that the requirements are the same for registering to vote in-person on Election Day as they are for filling out a voter registration card at a summer event or registering online, said Secretary of State Phil McGrane, who sponsored the law.

