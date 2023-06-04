An environmental group has petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to adopt water quality standards for five pollutants in Idaho waters that have previously been determined to jeopardize endangered species.
Northwest Environmental Advocates (NWEA), based in Portland, Oregon, submitted the petition based on findings from other federal agencies about the hazards of cyanide, lead, arsenic, nickel and zinc to fish and snails in Idaho waters, according to a press release.
“When you have particularly threatened and endangered species or species that are caught and consumed by people, particularly people who eat a lot of fish such as tribal members, these water quality standards are the means by which the fish and people are protected, so getting them right is kind of essential,” NWEA Executive Director Nina Bell said in an interview.
The standards are used for issuing permits to discharge pollution and they’re also used when data on the quality of water is measured against the standards, and if levels are too high, cleanup plans are developed.
These toxic heavy metals are often associated with mines in Idaho, said Will Tiedemann, conservation associate with the Idaho Conservation League. Historic and active mining in the Silver Valley area in North Idaho or phosphate mines in East Idaho are well-known sources of some of these pollutants, he said. The Idaho Conservation League is not a part of the lawsuit.
The current standards being used for these toxins are too high and are jeopardizing endangered species, the petition argues, citing findings from the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The organization is claiming that the standards set by the state agency the Department of Environmental Quality are not adequately protecting these species, and therefore it’s the EPA’s job to step in, which it has not done.
Nearly 10 years ago, the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommended the EPA to adopt new standards from the pollutants. In their formal opinions, the agencies set dates ranging from 2017 to 2023 for EPA to complete the work. The opinions were made as a result of previous legal action made by the NWEA, Bell said.
The environmental organization has also been involved in litigation in Oregon and Washington for the same species and toxins that are also in Idaho; and many of the same fish are traveling through Idaho into the Columbia River Basin, Bell said.
“We want to make sure that all of the states in this region are basically all pulling together to protect threatened and endangered species in particular, as well as public health,” Bell said.
The 31-page petition cites studies showing that the levels of these toxins that the EPA is allowing are threatening these species. For instance, it cites a National Marine Fisheries Service determination that high zinc levels for trout “can result in damage to gills, liver, kidney, and skeletal muscle and cause a physiological shift to occur, making gas exchange more difficult”
Bull trout, salmonids and white sturgeon have all been found to have high sensitivity to zinc at early life stages, according to the petition; there’s also a likely adverse effect of the toxin on sturgeon’s prey.
Trout exposure to arsenic is associated with liver and other organ damage, reduced growth in salmonid juveniles and adverse physiological effects, it said. For the Kootenai River white sturgeon, arsenic exposure can cause altered feeding behavior, and reduced body weight, prey availability, reproductive success and survival, the petition said.
Water quality standards and applications of the Clean Water Act are complicated, and involve a lot of moving parts, Bell and Tiedemann both noted. There also may be changes coming to Idaho’s standards; the Legislature this year approved different human health standards for arsenic, which may overlap with aquatic health standards, Tiedemann said. Idaho is also slated to review its water quality standards this year, he said.
The petition filed Thursday is not a lawsuit, but if the EPA doesn’t respond, legal action may be the next step, Bell said.
While the states have authority to set their own water quality standards, Bell is arguing the EPA must take a policing role when necessary to protect these endangered species.
“We have a problem in this region, where the states don’t do things or they drag their feet, and EPA is obligated to step in and take the actions that Congress told it to through the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act, and they don’t do it,” Bell said. “... We should not have to file something like this, this is a level of babysitting the EPA that is fairly ridiculous.”