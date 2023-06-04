Steelhead harvest season now open on the Snake, Salmon and Clearwater rivers (copy)

An environmental group has petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to adopt water quality standards for five pollutants in Idaho waters that have previously been determined to jeopardize endangered species.

 Roger Phillips/Idaho Fish and Game

An environmental group on Thursday petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to adopt water quality standards for five pollutants in Idaho waters that have previously been determined to jeopardize endangered species such as the Snake River salmon and steelhead, Kootenai River white sturgeon and bull trout.

Northwest Environmental Advocates (NWEA), based in Portland, Oregon, submitted the petition based on findings from other federal agencies about the hazards of cyanide, lead, arsenic, nickel and zinc to fish and snails in Idaho waters, according to a press release.

