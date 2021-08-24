We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Members of Boise Neighbors for Better Housing, a local advocacy group, speak outside Boise City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Group members said a task force to study homelessness in Boise is "stacked against … citizens."
BOISE — Members of a group opposed to a new homeless shelter on State Street on Tuesday said a task force convened to study the proposal is "stacked against … citizens."
A few dozen people joined Boise Neighbors for Better Housing, a local advocacy group, at Boise City Hall, where group members criticized the Shelter Better Task Force, a working group convened by Mayor Lauren McLean. The task force meets each week to study best practices for sheltering the homeless, along with a proposal for a new Interfaith Sanctuary shelter on State Street. Plans for the shelter are on hold.
Bobbie Aitchison, a Boise Neighbors for Better Housing member, said the task force lacks sufficient representation from neighborhood associations.
"We're not confident the citizens’ valid and legitimate concerns are being or will be addressed," Aitchison said. "We believe special interest groups of big business and homeless advocates are being prioritized over the average citizen."
The task force has five neighborhood representatives and more than a dozen homelessness and policy experts, as well as health care, business and faith leaders.
Aitchison said many neighbors opposed to Interfaith Sanctuary's State Street project are afraid to speak publicly, "due to the NIMBY phenomenon." NIMBY, an acronym for "not in my back yard," is a "derogatory slur" and a "shaming technique … used to silence the voice of citizens," Aitchison said.
Tuesday's protest occurred as Boise City Council were presented a housing analysis that found a “deep and unrelenting” need for housing that's affordable for people with low and fixed incomes, particularly renters.