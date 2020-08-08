GOWEN FIELD — The first group of 124th Fighter Wing personnel, who were deployed in the spring in support of combat and security operations in Southwest Asia, returned to Boise Saturday, the Idaho Air National Guard announced.
More than 120 members returned to Gowen Field after supporting A-10 Thunderbolt II contingency missions to deliver combat airpower and security for joint operations in the region.
This return marks only a portion of the more than 400 members of the unit who began deploying in May and throughout the spring. More returns and departures are planned for the coming months, as more personnel will continue to deploy throughout the summer in support of Operations Freedom’s Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and New Normal.
“Our Guardsmen are world-class warfighters, and we are grateful and proud of the mission they executed in providing vital close air support. We are glad to have them home, and recognize that we still have brothers and sisters who are serving in harm’s way,” 124th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Shannon “Sinjin” Smith said in a statement.
This homecoming event represents the largest body of Idaho Air National Guardsmen who deployed together, according to the Guard’s press release. The deployment included multiple aircraft, pilots, security forces, maintenance and medical personnel, along with various other support staff.
Deployments range in length, but typically last up to 180 days.
“The sacrifice of these Airmen has a ripple effect that is felt by their families and throughout our community,” Smith said. “The steadfast support by the community of families, state and local leaders, neighbors and employers means everything to us.”