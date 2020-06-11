BOISE — A group of Idaho businessmen are planning to buy and operate the Barber Dam and Hydroelectric Project.
Larry Leasure, Ted Sorenson and Mark Durcan told the Ada County Board of Commissioners on June 4 about their intent to form a limited liability company called Barber Pool Hydro to purchase the dam and its holdings to preserve the Barber Pool and Barber Pool Conservation Area, a 700-acre riverine landscape and one of the largest wildlife refuges in an American city, according to the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands.
In a press release from Barber Pool Hydro, the company said it was interested in "preserving and enhancing the Barber Pool Conservation Area as an asset for the residents and visitors of Ada County" while providing hydropower to the surrounding area
Sorenson, the founder of Idaho Falls-based Sorenson Engineering, was previously attempting to purchase the Barber Dam in a potential auction, but neither Sorenson nor Hull Street Energy, the other potential buyer at that time, showed up to bid at a late March auction of the Dam. According to a 2013 Idaho Falls Post Register article, Sorenson owns hydroelectric projects in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Belize. He has also designed projects in California, Washington, Utah and Colorado.
Now Sorenson, Leasure, who is a Boise developer, and Durcan, the former CEO of Micron Technology, are planning to buy and license the Barber Dam from Ada County and will form their company and bid in the next month.
"This is a wonderful community asset," Durcan said of the Barber Pool. Sorenson, Leasure and Durcan said during the June 4 meeting they hoped to preserve the area and tend to the dam's repair needs.
In a press release, Durcan's comments expanded on his hopes for Barber Pool Conservation Area.
"I would like to see the Barber Pool preserved as a wild riparian area for the benefit of its wildlife and our community. The safe, effective, and purposeful ongoing operation of the Barber Dam is an integral part of fulfilling that vision," Durcan said.
Miriah Elliot, the director of business operations for Sorenson Engineering, said that Barber Pool Hydro had "no plans for the area beyond supporting the Barber Pool Conservation Area and the clean energy/hydropower mission we've communicated to Ada County and outlined in our press release."
Owned by Ada County since 1977 and operated by Central Rivers Power, the dam has had problems over the last few years. Power outages at the site have disrupted or stopped the flow of water into the Boise River below the dam on multiple occasions, according to reporting done by the Boise Weekly. The Idaho Department of Water Resources fined Ada County $50,000 last summer and ordered fixes after a power failure at Barber Dam cut off the entire flow of the Boise River in the early morning hours of Aug. 2.
The county owns the dam because the previous owner failed to pay property taxes.