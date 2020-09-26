BOISE — A group of roughly 50 people marched near the statehouse Saturday in support of President Donald Trump's campaign for reelection.
The rally, which was organized by the Idaho Liberty Dogs, started in Cecil D. Andrus Park on Jefferson Street at noon. The group began marching about 45 minutes later, traveling to State and 5th streets, where individuals lined the road and waved flags as passersby honked car horns or made hand gestures at them, either echoing that support or dissenting.
As they walked, the group passed another cluster of demonstrators who've been stationed alongside the Idaho Capitol with various signs, such as "Black Lives Matter" and "honk for equality," for over a hundred days. People in the two camps exchanged some words, and no conflict arose.
Boise officers also were stationed throughout the area as precaution, along with Idaho State troopers.
The department released a statement Wednesday informing members of the Downtown Boise Association of multiple planned marches set for Saturday.
"Boise Police do not have information indicating that criminal activity will occur during any of the events and officers will be in the area to protect everyone's right to peacefully assemble and exercise their first amendment rights," a portion of it read.
The agency said it was working with individual group leaders to help coordinate safety plans and facilitate routes for the demonstrations.