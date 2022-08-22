Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — On Monday, St. Luke’s broke ground on a new community clinic in south Nampa, located near South Middleton Road and Roosevelt Avenue. The new clinic will offer services including urgent care, same-day visits, pediatrics, labs, x-rays, family and internal medicine. The clinic will also have an in-house pharmacy. 

“Nampa needs primary care here,” said Terry Ribbens, system medical director over this division. “We don't have primary care or any access point here.”

