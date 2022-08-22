NAMPA — On Monday, St. Luke’s broke ground on a new community clinic in south Nampa, located near South Middleton Road and Roosevelt Avenue. The new clinic will offer services including urgent care, same-day visits, pediatrics, labs, x-rays, family and internal medicine. The clinic will also have an in-house pharmacy.
“Nampa needs primary care here,” said Terry Ribbens, system medical director over this division. “We don't have primary care or any access point here.”
Nampa doesn't have close access to St. Luke’s,leaving some to attend the nearest location in Meridian, which led to this new clinic.
“The goal here is to collaborate and learn with the community and not have all the answers, stay curious and change with the needs,” Ribbens said.
The new clinic is being built in the hopes of helping Canyon County’s growing population. In the last two years alone, the county’s population has increased nearly 8% with families specifically moving to the Nampa area according to a St. Luke's news release. The hiring process for this location has already started and according to Ribbens, the new clinic is built for growth.
“Our goal is to bring care within 10 minutes of every single rooftop,” Mary Cronin, Vice President of Consumer Access and Experience for St. Luke’s, said in a news release. “We want to reduce consumer effort and provide more choices for patients.”
According to Cronin, this location will specifically test out creating a new way of scheduling — everything is up for redesign.
“This really is creating a new environment for us to just start testing a lot of different things and ideas and seeing what Idahoans value,” Cronin said. “It's really kind of opening with a blank slate, trying to be as flexible as possible and just letting the market drive the design.”
St. Luke’s will offer more telehealth services and an increase in same-day access through the new Nampa clinic and with a pharmacy housed within the clinic.
“We expect to learn a lot from the residents of south Nampa and Canyon County and use that to transform how we deliver care across our footprint. What we learn in this community will help inform what we do at future locations,” Cronin said in the news release.
According to Curtis Brien, director of St. Luke’s, the clinic is expected to open in the winter of 2023.