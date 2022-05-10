This rendering shows the Red River Logistics Center, which will be located at 951 E. Gowen Rd. near the Boise Airport. The 900,981 square-foot facility will be Idaho's largest ever speculative industrial building.
Developers have broken ground on a massive industrial building near the Boise Airport.
The facility, which has been coined the Red River Logistics Center and will be located at 951 E. Gowen Rd., will clock in at 900,981 square feet, making it Idaho's largest ever speculative industrial building, according to a news release issued by Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis. The real estate investment firm represented Kansas-based Flint Development in its purchase of the 94-acre parcel.
The building will feature 172 dock-high doors, a 40-foot clearance and will be able to accommodate large-scale distribution and light-industrial companies, the release says.
The building is scheduled to deliver in the first quarter of 2023.
“Delivering a spec building of this size to the Boise market will help meet the needs of large-scale tenants looking to plant a flag in our state,” Jake Miller of CBRE said in the release. “Flint Development recognized this rare, crown-jewel of an opportunity and capitalized on it, we are honored to have represented them in this historic transaction. We look forward to assisting them in the leasing of this project.”