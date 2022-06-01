A live band and Greek dancers are among the highlights of the 40th annual Greek Food Festival at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Boise on June 3 and 4.
The Boise Greek Food Festival is coming back in-person for its 40th year.
Revelers can enjoy Greek food and pastries as well as a live Greek band and Greek dancing at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.
“It’s going to be the best year yet!” the festival wrote on the event page.
In 2021, The Boise Greek Food Festival operated as a “drive-thru” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boiseans could pre-order meals online and pick them up at the Greek Orthodox Church.
“It’s important to keep YOU – and our fabulous grilling and baking team – SAFE!” the festival wrote on Facebook. “This is our biggest church fundraiser of the year – we appreciate your support.”
The festival describes the event as an “annual labor of love” by the church.
Food festivals date back thousands of years to when people celebrated harvests, marked the autumnal equinox and paid homage to deities, the Idaho Press previously reported.
And after two years of COVID-affected festivals, the organizers are ready to be back.
“Get ready to kick off the summer,” the festival wrote on Facebook in February. “We can’t wait to see you all again in person to enjoy amazing food, dancing, pastries and more.”
