A heavy dose of rain certainly started the 2020 Great Polar Bear Challenge off in the right spirit.
Some 250 or so people rushed into Lucky Peak Reservoir on New Year's morning, partaking in the 17th annual Make-a-Wish Idaho fundraiser that pays for "wishes," events or gifts that go to help children battling life-threatening diseases.
About 20 years ago, Gary Arbaugh started water skiing on New Year’s Day with KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert. Five years into their tradition, Arbaugh said they decided to turn it into a bigger event. And thus the Great Polar Bear Challenge was born.
This year the foundation's goal was $50,000, a number that was bested on New Year's Day and still rising when people splashed and crashed into the 46-degree water at 11 a.m.
"All the money raised in Idaho stays in Idaho," said Helene Peterson, Make-a-Wish Idaho's special event and development manager.
The average cost of a granting a wish is $5,500, Peterson said, and with $50,000 Make-a-Wish Idaho can grant eight wishes to children all around the state.
Make-a-Wish Idaho's CEO Janie Best was at her first Lucky Peak plunge this year, and while she declined to enjoy the embrace of a chilly lake, she was enjoying the energy people brought to the event.
"Each year it gets larger and larger," Best said, a positive trend for the foundation.
Best said there are some 165 children on the waiting list for a wish, so this year's turnout will start making a dent in that line.
"A wish provides respite from treatments and hospitals," Best said, and that respite can take family's away from some of the stresses of life.
"I asked a Wish mom what it meant to your family, and she said 'It was a week without cancer,'" Best said.
"That's what we do, we make dreams come true," Peterson said.
Raising funds for those wishes takes place all year long, as Dan Griffin and his Frozen Nuggets can attest.
For years, Griffin has been the top fundraiser for the Great Polar Bear Challenge. Wearing his now-iconic white robe and chicken hat (and this year a red-and-white bikini top for a $700 donation), Griffin doesn't look amiss in the crowds wearing costumes like Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian.
"I've been doing this for 12 years," Griffin said, and the costume and fundraising have become a tradition. This year his team raised $7,737 for Make-a-Wish Idaho.
Frozen Nugget Mark Pasta said there was a simple reason the Nuggets were out in the cold wearing robes and chicken hats.
"It's for the cause itself, because it is a great cause," Pasta said.