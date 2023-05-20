Targeted Cattle Grazing07.JPG

Brenda Richards highlights native and invasive grasses in the Owyhee Front and explains their effect on wildfire risk and targeted cattle grazing on Wednesday. 

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

The herd of black and brown cows and their calves idly grazing just off the road in the Owyhee Front are unfortunately completely unaware of the important purpose they’re serving.

This spring, the cheatgrass in the rangeland is tall and green and full of nutrition for the ranging cattle. When the invasive species is allowed to keep growing long and tall, it eventually dries out during the hot months and becomes extremely flammable.

Targeted Cattle Grazing01.JPG

Targeted Cattle Grazing05.JPG

Targeted Cattle Grazing06.JPG

Targeted Cattle Grazing09.JPG

Native plants like this bunchgrass are slowly starting to return to the Owyhee front after the 2015 Soda Fire, which burned thousands of acres of rangeland, shown here on Wednesday. 

