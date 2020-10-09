Friday
Online — Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge. “Dust off your trainers and air up your tires, it’s time to walk, run, or bike the Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge! The free virtual race can be completed anytime, anywhere until Oct. 11. Register at ridetober.com.
Online — Governor Brad Little will host a press conference on the state budget at noon. The conference will be streamed to the public through Idaho Public Television, idahoptv.org.
Online — Can’t Wait to Read Festival, 3 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Explorer Academy Series — Trudi Trueit, 4:30 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Boise, 7 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Online — Un-Book Club Discussion — Children’s Lit, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Future Islands — #1,235 A Stream of You and Me (Livestream), 8 p.m., Knitting Factory.
Online — Readings & Conversations with Patti Smith, 8 p.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.
Last Chance to Submit Your Holiday Bazaar Blast
Community Engagement Editor Jeanne Huff is putting together an Idaho Press Holiday Bazaar Blast, and she wants to get as many local holiday bazaars as possible listed.
If you are having one, or know about one, please send:
Name of bazaar, location and address
What will be featured at the bazaar (ceramics, cloth art, mosaics, etc.)
Bazaar dates and times
The deadline to send in your listing for the Holiday Bazaar Blast is Friday, Oct. 9.
In order to be included, all listings must be submitted on our website at idahopress.com/community/holiday-bazaar/holiday_bazaar.
Local refugees make, sell fabric masks
Artisans for Hope continues to sell masks made by local refugees. The masks, $12.50 each, come in different styles and fabrics, and special orders can be made — red fabrics are popular with “Santa.” The sale is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Hayes and 15th streets in Boise. More information: artisansforhope.org.
Grateful tribute band to perform in Caldwell Friday
GRATEFUL, a Boise-based tribute band to the Grateful Dead, will be performing at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell Friday.
“Each performance is arranged with the intent to capture the natural authenticity of the Grateful Dead’s live performance, and ‘perfectly flawed’ delivery in sound, style, and feel,” event organizers stated in a press release. “Each setlist is unique, and no song is played the same way twice.”
Gates open 6 p.m. and the show, presented by TO Entertain U, goes from 7-10 p.m. at Arthur Street and South Seventh Avenue. Advance general admission tickets are $20 through Eventbrite and Facebook: bit.ly/3kJ1YT.