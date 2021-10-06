Firefighters were battling a grass fire in the area of Idaho Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road, near the Eagle Sports Complex and a number of homes.
Crews were called shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, West Hill Road was closed between Gary Lane and Idaho Highway 55, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Idaho State Police Troopers were assisting with traffic management.
There have been reports of evacuations of homes in the area, but Ada County dispatchers said no mandatory evacuation orders have been issued. Any mandatory evacuation orders will be communicated through the Code Red system.
The Boise and Eagle fire departments and the Boise District Bureau of Land Management have sent engines to the scene. The BLM also sent a helicopter and a dozer.
According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, about a dozen homes on the north side of West Hill Road were recommended to voluntarily evacuate.
Officials said no structures have caught fire and drivers should avoid the area.
Idaho State Police said non-essential and non-residential traffic was impeding access for emergency vehicles near Bogart and Hill Road Parkway and people were advised to avoid the area.
The fire appeared to have started near West Jay Road on Wednesday evening. The sheriff’s office said strong winds and dry conditions were making fire fighting efforts difficult.
At about 8:25 p.m., the fire started moving east towards Seaman’s Gulch Road, according to Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Voluntary evacuations were recommended.
#BLMBODFire, Eagle Fire, Boise Fire and other cooperators responded to the Goose Fire in the foothills earlier today. Estimated at 200 acres. All active flame has been knocked down. No structures lost. Estimated containment tomorrow at 10 am and control at 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/dpz4GnCEOS