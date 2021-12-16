U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale smiles while speaking to a group of immigrants as she presides over an outdoor naturalization ceremony on the patio of the James A. McClure Federal Building in Boise, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
BOISE — Idaho U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale will retire from her position after 14 years on the bench, and Boise attorney Debora Kristensen Grasham has been appointed to replace her. David Nye, chief U.S. District judge for the District of Idaho, announced the selection Thursday.
Grasham will start her new position on April 1, the court announced. Dale, currently the district's chief magistrate judge, will continue to hear some cases on recall status.
“I am truly honored and humbled to have been selected to succeed Judge Dale as the next United States Magistrate Judge for the District of Idaho,” Grasham said in a statement. “I have known and admired Judge Dale for many years. Hers are big shoes to fill, not only because she has been such an outstanding jurist but because she has broken the proverbial glass ceiling at our court, allowing people like me to dream that I could someday serve in a similar capacity. I am committed to working hard to carry on the tradition of excellence that Judge Dale, and all members of our federal bench, have demonstrated to the citizens of Idaho.”
Grasham is a senior litigation partner at the Boise law firm Givens Pursley and is a former president of the Idaho State Bar. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and holds a law degree from the University of Santa Clara School of Law.
She worked for the Davis Wright Tremaine law firm in Seattle before moving to Boise in 1996 and joined Givens Pursley in 1999. Grasham is a current board member of the Idaho Press Club and a recognized expert on media law; she also has extensive trial court experience in commercial and employment law.
“Ms. Grasham was selected from a diverse and knowledgeable pool of applicants," Judge Nye said in a statement. "Her extensive experience as a litigator and service as a volunteer representative on numerous District and Circuit committees made her a well-qualified and unanimous choice for the District’s next U.S. Magistrate Judge.”
The United States District Court for the District of Idaho has two district judges and two magistrate judges.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.