CALDWELL — The Canyon County Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a grant workshop next month for historical groups who are interested in applying for a grant in 2021.
The grant workshop is designed to provide an overview of the application process, offer in-person advice and answer any questions that potential grant applicants may have, according to a county press release.
In the press release, the county encouraged all organizations interested in applying for a fiscal year 2021 historic preservation grant to attend the workshop.
The workshop will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Canyon County Administration Building.
For more information, people can contact Juli McCoy at 208-455-6022 or jmccoy@canyonco.org.