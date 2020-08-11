BOISE — A grand jury in July indicted a Boise man accused of torturing and killing his ex-girlfriend in December, after a judge had previously declared him mentally unfit for trial.
David Randall, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 56-year-old Darla Fletcher of Meridian. Fletcher had dated Randall in the past, but they’d broken up before her death. Police and prosecutors say she went to Randall’s Northwest Boise house on Dec. 15 to pick up some of her belongings. She failed to show up for work the next day though, so her son went to look for her at the home. He found her body; Randall was still on the scene. Prosecutors say he appears to have tortured her before she died. A judge declined to issue bail in his case, so he has been in the Ada County Jail since his arrest in December.
Randall’s indictment takes the place of a preliminary hearing, in that it means simply there’s enough evidence for the case to move forward. Grand jury indictments are not public. They take the place of preliminary hearings, which are public. During a preliminary hearing, a judge decides if there is enough evidence to move forward in the case, as opposed to a grand jury.
Randall’s next court hearing is Monday; it’s an arraignment at which he will likely enter a plea.
A judge in March declared Randall mentally unfit to stand trial and ordered he undergo treatment at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution’s medical ward. That’s standard procedure for people a judge declares “dangerously mentally ill.”
But on July 17, a judge ruled Randall fit to stand trial. The indictment was filed four days later, according to online court records.