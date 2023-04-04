Sheryl Crow performs at "Love Rising," a benefit concert for the Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber, on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Crow will perform this August at the Boise Open.
Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs at the Innings Festival on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The band will perform at this August's Boise Open.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Sheryl Crow performs at "Love Rising," a benefit concert for the Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber, on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Crow will perform this August at the Boise Open.
Ed Rode/Invision/AP
FILE - Singer-songwriter Joan Jett attends the 60th annual Clio Awards on Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. Jett is performing this August at the Boise Open.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
A caddie tends to the pin during a previous Albertsons Boise Open.
BOISE — The concert lineup is officially out for the 34th annual Albertsons Boise Open.
Concerts will be held at the 18th fairway at Hillcrest Country Club following four days of golf, which run from Aug. 24-27. The music will be Thursday through Saturday of that week.
Concert admission is included with the purchase of daily tickets and four-day passes.
The series of shows starts Thursday night with nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow. Crow’s resume includes her first nine studio albums selling 35 million copies worldwide, seven of which charted in the top 10 and five that were certified for multi-platinum sales.
On Friday night, rock and roll legend Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will take the stage. Formed in 1979 and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, the band has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classic “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.”
On Saturday night, American rock band Weezer will rock the stage with their numerous chart-topping megahits “Buddy Holly,” “Undone (The Sweater Song),” “Say It Ain’t So,” “El Scorcho,” “Hash Pipe,” “Island In The Sun,” “Beverly Hills,” “Pork and Beans,” and more. Weezer has sold 10 million albums in the U.S. and over 35 million records worldwide.
The Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron will be the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events to feature 156 Korn Ferry Tour players as they compete to earn their PGA TOUR cards for the 2023-24 PGA TOUR season.
Tickets went on sale April 4 at 9 a.m. and include admission to the golf tournament by day and concerts at night. Daily tickets are $30 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and $10 for Sunday’s final round. A limited number of four-day passes will also be available for $75 that include admission to all four days of the golf tournament and all three evening concerts.