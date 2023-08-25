Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe does not consider herself a good driver.

So she doesn’t race cars. But as commander of the U.S. Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, Wolfe gets to do something better: flying an F-35A, a fighter jet, for audiences around the country.

Gowen Thunder preview

Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, commander of the U.S. Air Force F-35 flight demonstration team, walks toward waiting media after arriving at Gowen Field on Thursday. Maj. Wolfe will pilot her F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter over Boise during the Gowen Thunder airshow this weekend.
Gowen Thunder preview

A delta formation of F-16 Fighting Falcon jets flies over Gowen Field during a practice flight by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron on Thursday. The Thunderbirds will provide the headline performance during the Gowen Thunder airshow this weekend.
Gowen Thunder preview

Members of the U.S. Air Force F-35 flight demonstration team taxi to a parking spot on the flight line Thursday at Gowen Field. The fifth-generation F-35A Lightning II stealth aircraft will perform in the Gowen Thunder airshow this weekend.
Gowen Thunder preview

Staff Sgt. Thomas Bristol, a crew chief with the U.S. Air Force F-35 flight demonstration team, talks with members of the media after arrival of the aircraft, at Gowen Field on Thursday. 
Gowen Thunder preview

A member of the U.S. Air Force F-35 flight demonstration team taxis in after arriving at Gowen Field on Thursday. The F-35A Lightning II will perform in the Gowen Thunder airshow this weekend.

