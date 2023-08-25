BOISE — Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe does not consider herself a good driver.
So she doesn’t race cars. But as commander of the U.S. Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, Wolfe gets to do something better: flying an F-35A, a fighter jet, for audiences around the country.
“This goes about 1,200 miles an hour, so it’s a little more fun,” she said at Gowen Field on Friday.
Wolfe’s team will be showcasing the plane’s capabilities this weekend as part of the Gowen Thunder Airshow, a free event running Saturday and Sunday at Gowen Field, from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
In addition to the F35-A team, the days will feature choreographed air displays by both civilian and military aviators, as well as opportunities for viewing planes and military vehicles up close. Other featured performers include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and Mustang High Flight Acrobatics.
The event is expected to draw close to 150,000 attendees over the two days, according to the event website. Event organizers are asking the community to carpool with their family and friends to allow as many people to attend the event as possible.
Parking will be available at multiple locations, with shuttle service to the show: Micron; Production Street and East Gowen Road; Lake Hazel Road and West Gowen Street; along East Gowen Road near Victory Road; Victory Road and West Gowen Road. ADA-accessible parking will be available at Gowen Field through the main entrance for visitors with valid placards. Directions and a parking map are available on the event website.
RVs and vehicles longer than 20 feet will be turned away, according to the website.
A STEALTHY PLANE, A DEDICATED CREW
Though Wolfe won’t be taking the F35-A to its maximum speed during the shows, she will still reach 700 mph, she said.
The F35-A is the Air Force’s fifth-generation stealth plane, similar to an F-22 Raptor, Wolfe said.
“When you start talking stealth, it’s getting closer and further into enemy territory before you’re even noticed or shot at,” she said. “So we can shoot our missiles or bombs before anybody even knows we’re there.”
Staff Sgt. Thomas Bristol, an F-35 dedicated crew chief from Eagle, is part of the team that keeps Wolfe’s plane flight-ready. His responsibilities include pre- and post-flight inspections, fueling the plane, and changing the tires.
Bristol came to air shows at Gowen Field as a kid, and gained interest in becoming a pilot himself one day.
Bristol attended an air show at the field in 2017, when he was considering a career with the Air Force.
“I was here watching the Thunderbirds, and I just remember being in awe of watching the planes fly,” he said. “There are so many cool acts.”
Wolfe’s plane is 9 G- capable, which will be demonstrated during the show, she said. That means that during such a maneuver, everything the pilot feels is nine times the force of gravity — their head, arms, and equipment they wear, like their custom-made helmet, she said. F35-A pilots wear a G suit to help them deal with the effects of that, Wolfe said. G suits provide an air supply to keep blood circulating to all parts of the body during flight, according to PBS.
One of Wolfe’s favorite maneuvers is flying inverted upside down, just 300 feet above the ground. Unfortunately, when she’s in the air, she cannot hear the reactions of the crowd.
“Everybody looks like tiny little ants, honestly,” Wolfe said. “It’s awesome to look down and see the whole slew of people that are enjoying it — more awesome to taxi by the crowd, crack the canopy, and hear the crowd respond.”