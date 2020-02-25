BOISE — The U.S. Air Force still does not consider Gowen Field a top choice for its beddown for a group of F-35 Lightning IIs, according to the final draft of an environmental impact statement from the military.
The report, which was made available this month, confirms Gowen Field’s position in the selection process for the beddown has not changed since September, when the Air Force released a draft report indicating the Boise location is in the military’s top five alternative locations, but not its top two. The military expects to find a location for the beddown by 2023.
The possibility of an F-35 presence at Gowen Field has been a topic of public discussion for years in Boise. In September — despite the fact that military authorities had confirmed they were leaning toward placing the planes at bases near Madison, Wisconsin, or Montgomery, Alabama — more than 100 people attended a public meeting about the planes on Boise State University's campus. Many of those who attended the meeting voiced concerns about how the loud aircraft might affect their life and health.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean released a statement Tuesday in which she described talking to residents concerned about the planes.
“I am fully supportive of and deeply grateful for the important work the members of the United States Military do every day to serve and protect our country,” McLean wrote in the statement. “However, I remain firm in my commitment to not invest tax dollars in pushing for a new mission at Gowen Field that may have a negative environmental impact on our residents.”
There is a current A-10 Idaho National Guard mission active at Gowen Field, according to McLean’s statement; reports indicate that mission is expected to last through 2030.