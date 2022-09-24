Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested races and contests on Idaho’s November general election ballot.

BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks reelection – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations, and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president.

Gov Little calls special session

Gov. Brad Little answers questions from members of the media during a press conference at Ranch Market in Boise, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Stephen Heidt cropped

Stephen Heidt, Democratic candidate for governor, is shown outside his home in Marsing.
Ammon Bundy for Governor

Ammon Bundy announces his run for governor before a small gathering of supporters and news media in front of the Idaho State Capitol on March 10.
Idaho Capitol dome

The Idaho state Capitol dome.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments