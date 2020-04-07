Editor’s note: The Idaho Press, in partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho, is offering free online access to all of our local coronavirus stories. Our ongoing coverage of the Treasure Valley relies on support from our readers. To strengthen local journalism, please consider subscribing at iptoffers.com. For daily updates in your inbox, .
The majority of Idahoans who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far are under age 50, with more than 600 people aged 18-49 testing positive.
The second-largest group is Idahoans 50 and older, at more than 500 cases; but there also have been 15 cases in people under 18.
“I think a lot of young people are maybe not aware,” said Bonita in Coeur d’Alene, one of more than a dozen callers who questioned Gov. Brad Little about the state’s coronavirus response on Tuesday in an AARP statewide call-in. “I think there should be more emphasis to get that out.”
“I agree 100%,” the governor responded. “The people that think they’re bulletproof need to know that they’re not.”
Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, who chairs Little’s Coronavirus Working Group, said, “It’s actually really important that those in that 18-50 category do pay attention, because A, they can get this virus; and B, it impacts those that are health compromised and elderly who are more at risk.”
So even if a young person has only mild symptoms from a coronavirus infection, Jeppesen said, “Once you become a carrier of that virus, it increases the chance you’ll spread that to someone that’s health compromised.”
Tuesday marked Little’s fourth weekly hourlong Q&A with callers from across the state, in cooperation with AARP Idaho, the nonpartisan, nonprofit group that advocates for the health and well-being of older Americans. AARP has nearly 186,000 members in Idaho.
Among the topics addressed on Tuesday: Thirteen Idaho counties now have seen community spread of the virus, meaning it’s being spread from one community member to another, without any known connection to someone previously known to be infected. The latest county added to the list was Payette County on Monday; already reporting community spread were Ada, Bingham, Bonneville, Blaine, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Jefferson, Kootenai, Madison, Teton and Twin Falls counties.
Several callers asked Little and Jeppesen about the expansion of telehealth in Idaho — delivery of health care services remotely, whether through an online video hookup, telephone calls or other means.
The governor offered a “shout-out” to hospitals, health care providers, insurers and “everybody in the food chain” for quickly ramping up telehealth services. “We needed to do that in Idaho — we just didn’t know we were going to do it as fast as we are,” Little said. “We’ve loosened a lot of rules. It’s important particularly in these small communities.”
Jeppesen said, “It’s where we are headed, and this has helped us to accelerate that.”
Increasingly, he said, both public and private insurers are covering remote consultations at the same rate as in-person ones.
“Especially right now, we would encourage both medical providers and patients to consider that option,” Jeppesen said. “It’s really valuable, particularly in rural Idaho, but across the state as we deal with this pandemic.”
A caller from Wendell asked Little if he’s considering early release of low-risk prisoners, to get them out of the close quarters of the prison environment. “There’s no social distancing there,” she said.
Little responded that there are things the state’s doing, including implementing new rules. “You’re right, there’s no social distancing,” he said. But he noted there’s significant capacity for lockdowns and isolation if needed, and experience dealing with outbreaks of other illnesses like the flu.
“Our incarcerated population is going down for a variety of reasons,” the governor said. “In some of these communities, their crime rate is down by half, just because people are doing the right thing, and that’s a great thing.” Fewer people are going in, he said, and “I think the hurdle to get out is … being lowered.” He said it’d be “a big problem if it gets into a corrections system,” but said, “We have to keep the people of Idaho safe. If there’s a violent crime, or some of these other crimes, they’re still going to be locked up.”
A caller from Boise asked what’s being done to protect farm workers. Little said, “Every agricultural producer that uses farm labor, it is in their financial interest by far to keep their workforce healthy. … There’s a great financial incentive to do the right thing.”
He said the state is working with the Hispanic Commission and others to get the word out, including in the Latino community, about how to stay safe. Of farmers, he said, “They’ll be out of business if they lose their workforce.”
A Ketchum resident shared how both she and her husband were ill and likely had the coronavirus, but never were tested; they’d been exposed to people with confirmed cases. “I’m getting over it,” she said. “I understand all the problems. I just hope that we will have an opportunity before too long to gather data that is both useful, perhaps to help others with our blood if we’ve recovered, and to know how many of us really never got sick but we’re carrying it.”
Little and Jeppesen both said Blaine County, where there’s been such high a rate of infection, would be an ideal place to do research into antibodies to help with treatment and prevention of the disease. Said Jeppesen, “It’s something we talk about every day.”
Little praised Idahoans for strong compliance with his statewide stay-at-home order, and said he’s confident it will be the key to slowing the spread of the virus.
“I never, ever thought in my whole life that I’d be attending communion via Zoom on Easter Sunday,” he said, “but it’s the right thing to do for the state, particularly the older population and the health-compromised.” Additionally, he said compliance with the order and slowing he spread of the virus is “the right thing to do for the prosperity of Idaho going forward.”
Asked if he’ll extend the order beyond its current expiration date of April 15, Little said, “I will predict with pretty good confidence that something is going to continue on. … With the good Lord’s help, I’m trying to make the best decision going forward. But we will not return to normal on April 16.”