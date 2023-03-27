BOISE — Gov. Brad Little vetoed the property tax relief bill Monday and called on the Legislature to bring back a simpler bill. Legislative leaders said another attempt at tackling the issue, which was highlighted as a top priority for the session, will likely come forward before lawmakers adjourn.
The Senate worked quickly later on Monday to pass a new bill addressing Little's concerns.
“Idaho stands apart from every other state because we focus on making taxes fair, simple, predictable, and competitive. House Bill 292 is not a simple bill. House Bill 292 is a hodgepodge of policy items intermingled with property tax relief,” Little said in a statement.
HB 292 would use a variety of fund sources to provide homeowner tax relief and provide money to school districts for paying off bonds and levies. It also would remove the March election date for school districts, which the Idaho School Boards Association was opposed to.
It would use one-time transfers of surplus funding and left-over funding from the tax rebate funds for the first year of tax relief. In later years, it would use a combination of sales tax revenue, potential surplus funding and online sales tax revenue to provide relief. The bill would also raise the eligibility of what's known as the circuit breaker, which is a tax exemption for low-income homeowners.
The sweeping bill was negotiated over the course of the session by members of both chambers — House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, Sens. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg. It was introduced on March 9, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Little said the bill could jeopardize transportation projects and "handcuffs" local schools.
In his veto letter, Little said that because the bill re-orders the priority of claims on sales taxes prior to the payment of certain bonds, the bill "forces a pause" on those bonds, which were scheduled for sale this week "due to consternation in the bond market." The effect of this would halt major transportation projects across the state, Little wrote.
He included a list of more than 10 projects that would be impacted by the legislation in the letter.
"Let’s get property tax relief done right this session," Little wrote in the statement. "The simplest solutions are usually the best solutions, and I believe we can extract the property tax portions of House Bill 292 and deliver a true property tax relief bill this session. A property tax relief bill this session needs to be simple and carried out in a way that does not harm public schools, does not hold up needed transportation projects, and does not reveal more unintended consequences."
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder said the Senate wouldn't have a chance to act on a potential override until the House does, so he wasn't sure if that would be a path forward.
The Senate on Monday afternoon did what's called a "radiator cap," in which a bill's contents are removed except for the bill number and replaced with something else. Senators added in the contents of the vetoed HB 292 into an unrelated tax bill, HB 198, while removing parts the governor objected to. The bill as amended did not include the removal of the March election date for schools, it reestablishes funding that had been previously set aside for public defense but had been impacted by the original bill, and removes sales tax revenue from what's known as the Wayfair Fund as one of the sources.
Winder told lawmakers that the amendments remove language that had sparked concern about the state's bonding abilities.
"This is a clean 292," Winder said.
The amendments were adopted without debate. A short time after the amendments were made, the Senate took up the new bill for debate and voted 32-3 to pass it, although a few lawmakers said they didn't feel they had enough time to look over and go through the new language.
"We just got this, and we've had no time to be able to digest it," Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said.
Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, said he was in support of property tax relief but felt he didn't have enough information about the changes to vote for the new legislation.
"I kind of feel like I'm voting in the dark," Foreman said.
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, said the original bill specified the order in which sales tax revenue would be distributed before it got to the state's general fund. The issue was that HB 292 had put the tax relief above the bonding funds at the center of concerns. The new bill changes this priority while increasing slightly how much sales tax revenue goes to schools and homeowners from 2.25% to 3% each.
The new version of the bill will need to be approved by the House.
Moyle said the House will try to override the veto, which would require a two-thirds majority. Moyle said he hoped the property tax issue would be addressed before the end of the session.
"We all know property tax is important and we want to solve the problem, and that was a good bill," Moyle said. "So if the problem with the governor was the bonding, we'll send him a fix on the bonding."
The state teachers' union, the Idaho Education Association, released a statement Monday in support of the veto.
"By eliminating the March school election date, the most important on the calendar for the passing of school bonds and levies, this legislation risks destabilizing public school finances and puts children’s learning at risk," IEA President Layne McInelly wrote in the statement. "Property tax relief is incredibly important to IEA members and their communities. It is imperative that the Legislature pass a property tax relief for Idahoans without creating even more uncertainty for public school financing in the process."
HB 292 passed with broad support in both chambers. The House approved the bill with a 63-7 vote and the Senate passed it 32-3.
The Legislature's target end-date for the session was March 24. The House finished its business Friday, Moyle noted. Winder told the Idaho Press he thought it was possible lawmakers could finish their business, which is to pass the state's budget, by this Friday; however, he thinks the property tax issue will be addressed before this happens.
"We're not going home without property tax relief," Winder said.