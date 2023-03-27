Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Gov. Brad Little vetoed the property tax relief bill Monday and called on the Legislature to bring back a simpler bill. Legislative leaders said another attempt at tackling the issue, which was highlighted as a top priority for the session, will likely come forward before lawmakers adjourn. 

The Senate worked quickly later on Monday to pass a new bill addressing Little's concerns.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

