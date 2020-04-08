Second of two parts.
BOISE — In a 75-day legislative session that was dominated by bitter debate over social issues and failure to agree on major challenges, from property tax relief to regulating hemp, Gov. Brad Little sees some significant advances for the state.
“Overall, I was very pleased,” Little said in an interview with the Idaho Press on Tuesday, taking a brief break from his current “COVID-19 all day every day” schedule. He cited enactment of his initiatives on education, including adding an advanced rung to the teacher career ladder; approval of his corrections initiative to provide more services aimed at preventing reoffense by parolees; and limiting overall spending while beefing up the state’s rainy-day funds.
“Basically what we did was adjusted the budget … to where our revenue and our spending matched up,” the governor said. “We left a surplus, which is going to be incredibly important given this time. We bolstered the rainy-day funds. And we did it all within the parameters of quite a significant increase in corrections, to try and stop the hemorrhaging that corrections does on our general fund, to try and stop recidivism.”
Most importantly, he said, on education — Little’s top priority — the state sent “a signal to our most senior teachers that they’re appreciated and we want ‘em to continue their good work.”
“My literacy initiative I started last year, I got it ongoing,” Little said. He said a $2 million boost to the advanced opportunities program next year, which pays for high school students to earn college credits, will “lower the cost of higher education,” and touted “what we did on the Opportunity Scholarships. Those are all investments in education.”
The career ladder legislation includes a five-year, $223 million funding commitment. The literacy initiative, focusing on reading skills for K-3 students, was funded on a one-time basis last year at $26 million; this year, lawmakers made the full funding permanent. They did the same for last year’s $7 million boost to the Opportunity Scholarship program, bringing it to a total of more than $20 million a year.
Some steps forward in education are being interrupted right now, Little noted, as the pandemic forces changes. “As we adjust the budget going forward — and everything I see is that we’re going to have to — I still want those priorities to be in place,” Little said.
This year’s Legislature passed 347 bills, the highest number in five years; Little vetoed six, and signed the other 341 into law. He explained each of his vetoes in a letter as he issued it, but until now hadn’t talked about the numerous new laws he’d endorsed this year. Among them:
HB 614, the statewide hands-free law for drivers on cellphones. Little said the bill, which takes effect July 1 but only for warnings, with full enforcement to follow on Jan. 1, should improve safety on Idaho roads. “A uniform solution was prudent,” he said, as opposed to differing local ordinances. “I don’t want to put a lot of people in jail, but … awareness and raising the level of it to a broader application is good policy.”
HB 440a, Rep. Heather Scott’s bill to forbid any preferences for women or minorities in state education, hiring, or contracting, except where such a ban would cost the state federal funds. “I’m opposed to discrimination of any kind,” Little said, adding that he thought that measure, like two anti-transgender bills he also signed, “was an issue from out of the state. I don’t see that that’s going to change life in Idaho.”
SB 1385, a “trigger” law on abortion, saying if Roe vs. Wade is overturned, doctors performing abortion in Idaho would face felony penalties; the only exceptions in the bill are for rape, incest or the life of the mother. “I have had a record of supporting this kind of legislation, and I’m under the belief that if that happens, that will probably be the case all over,” Little said.
HB 601, adding new public records exemptions for legislators and public officials. “It looked to me like a reasonable amendment to the public record law,” he said. “We want the drafting to be as prudent as possible and the dialogue between the constituent and the legislator to be candid.”
HB 413, requiring cities with more than 100,000 population to elect their city councils by geographic district, rather than citywide. “The point of the proponents of it was that not having regional representation means you may not have any representation,” Little said. He said requiring geographic representation but still allowing citywide votes on all candidates might have been a better solution, but that’s not the bill that was presented to him.
HB 466, setting Idaho’s minimum marriage age at 16; the state previously had no minimum age. “I signed it because it looked like good policy,” Little said. “Some of these things are incremental. There was a lot of debate about it last year, and this bill had broad support.”
HB 538, regulating the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping supplies the same as tobacco. Little said he thought the bill, which narrowly squeaked through the House but easily passed the Senate, would help with Idaho’s teen vaping epidemic.
SB 1400, which transferred $2 million from the state general fund to the governor’s emergency fund for coronavirus response; and two other measures transferring a combined $1.3 million for coronavirus-related expenses within state government. “I’m very thankful for that,” Little said. The $2 million was for medical supplies, testing and community mitigation; the other funds helped cover technology, sick leave and other expenses for a state workforce now largely working remotely. “I think it might’ve been one of the smartest things the Legislature did,” Little said, “if you want to have social distancing, protect the state workforce, and still have people getting their work done.”
SB 1418, the Medicaid budget, including funding for Medicaid expansion. When lawmakers set the budget, they left an $8.5 million hole, anticipating additional legislation to tap counties to ante up that amount; that legislation never passed. “I guess I wasn’t pleased they left an $8 million hole,” Little said. “I know I signaled a couple of times that I wanted it funded. … Given the issue we have today, having health care for the people of Idaho is very important, and that issue will be resolved when the Legislature comes back.” If needed, the Legislature could approve a supplemental appropriation next year to fill the funding hole.
SB 1360, the budget for the Idaho Department of Correction. The prison system budget is up 13.2% over this year in total funds to $309.2 million, and 12.7% in state general funds of to to $277.7 million. It includes full funding for Little’s proposal for a new $5.9 million effort to target services to 2,000 of the most at-risk parolees to help them reenter society rather than go back to prison. “Some of the things that have been implemented since my emergency order even makes that more important,” Little said.
The governor also commented on some of the major proposals that didn’t pass, including:
HEMP REGULATION: For the second straight year, the Legislature failed to reach agreement on how to legalize and regulate industrial hemp, now that it’s been legalized at the federal level; Idaho law still treats the non-intoxicating crop the same as marijuana. “I wish the Legislature would have resolved that issue,” Little said. He said his previous executive order allowing transportation remains in effect, and he’s looking into possible changes in it. “I want there to be opportunities for farmers to produce hemp,” the governor said, “but I want to make sure it’s not camouflage for recreational marijuana.”
HIGHER EDUCATION FUNDING CHANGES: Before Little took office, the State Board of Education was working on a new “outcomes-based” funding formula. There have been concerns about existing allocations and whether they’re outdated. “I would like to see a consensus about it,” Little said. “There’s what I did last year, which they did this year — which is just put money into Opportunity Scholarships and let the students decide, basically, what programs they think are important and let the institutions follow the demand from students. I want the higher education proponents and the state board to come up with a better plan going forward.”
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Though lawmakers identified property tax relief as a top priority going into the session, amid sparring over different proposals, nothing ended up passing except creation of another study committee to look at it between now and next year. “Maybe the study committee will help that, to where there’ll be a better agreement prior to the start of the Legislature on what a reasonable resolution is to the property tax issue,” the governor said. But asked if he thinks that’s likely this year, he said, “Things have changed a lot in the last 30 days; I don’t know.” Already, he said, the issue of skyrocketing property values may be abating, “because I think the recession that we’re about to go into may take care of part of it. This is not my wish. But I think the reality of it is, hyper-increases in value is probably not going to be the case a year from now.”
This is the second installment in a two-part series based on an exclusive interview with Gov. Brad Little about the results of this year’s legislative session. The first part, which ran Wednesday, focused on Little’s reasoning for signing two controversial anti-transgender bills into law.