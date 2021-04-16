BOISE — With backing from all four living former Idaho governors, Gov. Brad Little announced on Friday that he will veto both HB135aa and SB 1136aa, the bills that have passed both houses to limit the governor's emergency powers and give more power to the Legislature.
Little called the bills "ill-conceived," and said they'd impair his ability to call out the National Guard to deal with emergencies, the state's ability to receive federal disaster aid and more.
“The bills politicize our emergency response efforts and jeopardize critical funding for local governments during large-scale events,” Little said in an announcement streamed live statewide. “The entire legislative body, 105 individuals, would have to convene in Boise to extend an emergency declaration requested by Lewis County for months-long flooding — totally impractical and costly.”
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, was defiant after the governor’s announcement.
“He certainly has a right to veto it, but I thought his message and the way he did his veto was way over the top and out of line,” Winder said. “I think he misrepresented the bill, I think he misrepresented the intent of the Legislature.”
He said the Senate will hold closed-door caucuses on Monday morning, and then likely take an immediate vote on whether to override the governor’s veto of SB 1136aa.
“I think we have to, really,” Winder said. He noted that all 28 Senate Republicans voted in favor of the bill, which is more than the two-thirds margin needed to override a veto.
Little called on lawmakers to rethink.
“To the Idaho Legislature, I agree with you that there is a time and a place for the Legislature to be involved during future emergencies,” he said. “That is why I came to you early on this session and offered tangible solutions and a path forward for the Legislature to become more involved in a way that would not affect the state’s timely response during an emergency.”
Winder scoffed at that, calling it a “gross misrepresentation.”
“We’ve tried since last spring to communicate, to get the governor to engage, to get his staff to engage,” Winder said. “They will come and meet with us, and no matter what we have done with 1136 or even 135, they never do agree to it.”
“Idaho is a state that values the Constitution,” the governor declared in his message. “These bills violate the Idaho Constitution on a number of fronts. The Idaho Constitution wisely prohibits the Legislature from performing executive duties. Declaring and responding to emergencies are core executive functions defined by the Idaho Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, and rightly so.”
Former Gov. Butch Otter joined Little for the announcement. Former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne also offered remote comments, and former Govs. Phil Batt and Jim Risch provided statements of support. Little vetoed SB 1136aa on Friday afternoon; HB 135aa hasn't yet reached his desk.
“Let’s be honest. These bills are an emotional, knee-jerk reaction because of anger about the pandemic and some of my decisions during a very uncertain time last year,” Little said. “But I still believe, when faced with difficult decisions and given the information I had at the time, I acted on balance during the pandemic response, and the strength of our economy proves it.”
SB 1136aa addresses “extreme peril” declarations caused by enemy attack, terrorism or insurrection; while HB 135aa addresses disaster emergencies in general. Both limit emergency declarations to 60 days unless the Legislature extends them, though they say declarations could continue longer than that for the sole purpose of receiving federal disaster aid.
The bills also limit restrictions that may be imposed on Idaho citizens’ ability to work during disasters; authorize the Legislature to terminate or extend disaster declarations; forbid the governor from suspending any law during disasters; and forbid any restrictions on gun rights, exercise of religion or the “right to peaceable assembly.”
Former Gov. Butch Otter said, “The Legislature is a deliberative body. It’s designed to move more slowly and formulate laws and policy in a thoughtful manner. … But in the middle of a crisis, days and even hours can mean the difference between life and death. An emergency is no time to slow things down.”
Former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne recalled being on the scene of major wildfires that raged for well over 60 days, with the incident commander.
“It was not unusual to have incident commanders turn to say, ‘Governor, we need a decision,’” he said. “That is not the time that a governor should say, ‘I’ll get back to you, I must check with the Legislature.’”
Batt, in a written statement, recalled the 1996 Panhandle floods in North Idaho, which lasted for months. “I was able to initiate and continue an emergency declaration at the request of local communities so Idaho could access critical resources and overcome the crisis,” he said. “Governors need the ability to act quickly during an emergency to protect lives, jobs, and the economy. That is the proper role of the executive.”
All four of the former governors, like Little, are Republicans, as is 80% of the current state Legislature.
The House GOP caucus issued a statement defending the bills as “simply an update,” and Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said, “It’s unfortunate that the current governor seems to take the issue so personally.”
House and Senate Democrats called the governor’s vetoes “the right choice,” and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said in a statement, “We hope that in addition to guarding the powers of the executive, however, that Gov. Little will protect the powers of the people he serves by vetoing SB1110, a bill that virtually eradicates citizens’ ballot initiative rights.” The governor faces a Saturday deadline to sign SB 1110, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature.
Little closed his address by criticizing the tenor of this year’s legislative session, which has focused on the emergency-powers issue, opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and bitter debates over social issues and education that have led to defeats of both the higher education budget and the main budget for K-12 public schools.
“My friends, the level of divisiveness is too high,” Little said. “The basic duties of the legislative body — perhaps better characterized as the everyday functions of state government and the most important in the day-to-day lives of the people we serve — have taken a back seat to fringe topics.”
“Anger has dominated the dialogue and, as a result, the real work the people sent us here to do is impacted,” he said. “Rather than politicizing important issues, such as the state’s response during future emergencies, I invite us to work together on solutions. It’s time to get back on track.”