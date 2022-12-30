BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has appointed Ed Schriever, the recently retired director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, to be Idaho’s representative to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council.
Schriever replaces Jim Yost, who is retiring after serving since 2007.
The Power Council, which was established in 1980, is an interstate agency including Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington that develops a regional power plan addressing key energy, fish and wildlife issues in the Columbia River Basin. The Bonneville Power Administration and other federal agencies carry out plans and programs developed by the council.
Schriever was with Idaho Fish and Game for 39 years and had served as director since 2019 until his retirement this year. He holds a bachelor’s degree in fisheries science from Oregon State University.
“I am very humbled that Gov. Little has asked me to continue my public service by serving Idaho on the Northwest Power and Conservation Council,” Schriever said in a statement. “This is an important and interesting position that influences decisions important to Idaho."
He said during his time at Idaho Fish & Game, the agency was “charged with implementing much of the council's fish and wildlife program here in Idaho.”
Little, in a news release, praised Yost for his long service to the state. “I am also confident in Ed’s ability to represent Idaho on the council,” the governor said, “and I am thankful to him for his service at Idaho Fish and Game.”
