Ed Schriever

Ed Schriever, shown during a deer hunt in southern Idaho

 Courtesy photo/Ed Schriever via Lewiston Tribune

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has appointed Ed Schriever, the recently retired director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, to be Idaho’s representative to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council.

Schriever replaces Jim Yost, who is retiring after serving since 2007.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

