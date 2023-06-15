Little and Critchfield

Gov. Brad Little, right, and Superintendent Debbie Critchfield on Thursday announced a new history resource for Idaho schools, citing a need to combat a nationwide decline in history and civics scores.

Originally published June 15 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Gov. Brad Little and state Superintendent Debbie Critchfield on Thursday announced a new history resource for Idaho schools, citing a need to combat a nationwide decline in history and civics scores.

