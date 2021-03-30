CALDWELL — Gov. Brad Little has hit the road to stump for his big transportation funding plan — and to send a message that the road-funding bill the House passed on March 17 needs more gas.
“This will all be roads and bridges in Idaho on the highway system, this $80 million,” Little said, speaking outside the Capitol Distributing trucking plant in Caldwell on Tuesday. “What’s going to go forward is something that’s under negotiation.”
The House-passed bill, HB 342, would have provided $56 million a year for the Idaho Transportation Department to bond for large road projects, plus $28 million a year for annual payments to local highway jurisdictions to cover local projects. All the money would come from shifting more of Idaho’s sales tax proceeds from the state general fund to roads.
Currently, Idaho shifts 1% of sales tax proceeds a year, or a minimum of $15 million, to ITD, a move the Legislature first authorized in 2017. In 2019, it added authority for ITD to bond against those funds.
Little said that at the start of this year’s legislative session, he considered an increase in the state gas tax as a potential part of the funding package, but he’s abandoned that idea now.
“Obviously, with what’s happened with the state surplus … and the price of fuel, it was obvious to me that that was going to have a real problem,” he said. “And I understand that. When I write my budget, I do it in November and December. A lot has changed since November and December.”
Idaho is currently projected to end the current year with a state budget surplus of more than $600 million. Meanwhile, the price of gas has soared to more than $3 a gallon.
Little just signed into law legislation to transfer $126 million in state general funds to roads on a one-time basis this year, with $40 million of that going to local jurisdictions and the rest to ITD. But he said in addition to that, Idaho needs a long-term funding source for big projects, like the expansion of Interstate 84 in the Treasure Valley that was funded under former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne’s “Connecting Idaho” bonding program. Kempthorne’s program used Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicles, or GARVEE bonds, to borrow against future federal highway allocations to fund big projects up front.
Little said he does have concern over tapping the general fund, the main funding source for schools, prisons, health care and other state programs. Roads in Idaho traditionally have been funded by dedicated user fee funds including fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees. “But over the years, we’ve talked about sales tax on cars, sales tax on tires, sales tax on used cars and parts. This puts that to bed,” he said. “We’re going to take a certain part of the sales tax that we believe comes from the transportation sector, whether it’s identified or not, and say, ‘OK, we’ve done that.’”
Little said he’s currently in negotiations with legislative leaders, including the leaders of both the House and Senate transportation committees. “We’ve had some good discussions. I believe we’re going to come to an accord,” he said. “And I think we’re pretty close, too.”
“I’ve got two hard factors,” the governor said. “That’s that the budget be fundamentally balanced, so we’re not spending money that we don’t have; and that we have $80 million to do this bonding. Everything else I’m willing to negotiate on.”
Tuesday’s event was the second in a three-stop tour Little’s taking around the state. First, on Monday, he held a roundtable discussion with business leaders in North Idaho on transportation needs there, followed by a press conference in Athol. He did the same Tuesday with business leaders from Capitol Distributing, Simplot Corp., Autovol and Western Trailers, and has similar events planned Wednesday in eastern Idaho.
The governor also distributed a list of area projects that could potentially be funded through the plan at each stop. The Treasure Valley list included major improvements to I-84 from Franklin Road to Middleton, and to state highways 16, 44, 55 and U.S. 20/26. The ITD board will make the call on which projects to fund, he said.
“There’s no shortage of projects. … There’s probably $7 billion worth of projects, and this (bonding plan) is only like $1 billion to $1.5 billion, depending on what the interest rates are,” he said.
Little said $80 million a year could fund up to $1.6 billion in bonded road projects, an investment he expects to pay off in saved time for Idahoans and Idaho commerce.
“What does it cost a truck sitting in traffic that’s not going anywhere for an hour?” he asked. “The rate of return on the $80 million is pretty simple. If we do these big projects, the people of Idaho, whether they’re commuters, whether they’re businesses, whether they’re families trying to get to a family event, the savings of time will pay off for the next 20 years. So that’s what we’re talking about.”