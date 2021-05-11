BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has now signed 40 of the 41 bills remaining on this desk — with the one remaining one HB 389, the controversial, wide-ranging property tax bill authored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
The big batch of bill-signings came Monday, when Little signed everything from a massive new income tax cut; to a billion-dollar bonding plan for major transportation improvements; to authorization for millions in aid to Idaho’s struggling child care industry.
Little's deadline to take action on HB 389 — to sign it, veto it, or let it become law without his signature — is 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
In a statement, Little lauded the transportation bonding plan, which he pushed hard for in this year’s legislative session.
“Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. To keep up with the demands of a fast-growing state, our sustainable transportation funding solution helps save Idahoans' time, keeps us safe on our roads, and makes our state's economy even stronger,” Little said.
The bill, HB 362, shifts $80 million a year from Idaho’s state sales tax revenues from the state general fund to the Idaho Transportation Department, allowing the state to bond for up to $1.6 billion in major transportation projects around the state over the coming years.
Currently, Idaho shifts 1% of sales tax revenues each year to ITD for transportation improvements, or a minimum of $15 million; the bill more than quadruples that to 4.5% a year. That’s expected to come to $84 million next year. Anything above $80 million, a figure that should increase each year, will go to local highway jurisdictions for local road and bridge projects.
“One of the most basic responsibilities of government is to provide a transportation system that facilitates commerce and keeps citizens safe. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature and Idaho businesses for recognizing the need to invest strategically and sustainably in transportation.”
Little signed many of the other major proposals — including the giant tax-cut bill — without comment. But he did issue letters on two of the bills he signed, expressing concerns about them but signing them into law anyway.
One was HB 394, a lengthy bill amending every other bill already passed this session to adjust its effective date — because this year’s session ran so long that the Legislature bumped up against the Idaho Constitution’s provision calling for bills to take effect no sooner than 60 days after lawmakers adjourn, unless the bills contain emergency clauses. July 1 is the start of the new fiscal year, when all state budget bills must take effect; it’s less than 60 days away.
“I reluctantly sign this bill because it now appears to be the only vehicle to ensure some 200+ appropriations and laws become effective on July 1 as the people expect and deserve,” Little wrote in his transmittal letter to House Speaker Scott Bedke. “My signature should not be construed as approval of the process.”
This year’s legislative session is the longest in state history; lawmakers plan to reconvene Wednesday.
The other bill that drew a letter from Little was SB 1204, which declares all American Rescue Plan Act federal pandemic aid funds to be “cognizable,” meaning they can’t be spent by any state agency without a specific appropriation from the Legislature. On that one, Little directed his letter to Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.
Little wrote that he’s concerned the bill conflicts with existing state law that says the administration, in conjunction with the state Board of Examiners, can authorize expenditure of funds “if not cognizable at the time when appropriations were made,” and he noted, “This statutory authority is longstanding.”
The governor noted that there are American Rescue Plan Act funds for which the state hasn’t yet received amounts from the federal government, so they couldn’t yet be appropriated, and that SB 1204 mentions that. “Thus, by the Legislature’s own admission, certain funds are not cognizable, notwithstanding this bill’s declaration to the contrary,” Little wrote. “As such, critical funding for issues such as suicide prevention and funding to the aging population are at risk of timely distribution.”
He said he intends to work collaboratively with lawmakers on the funds but said SB 1204 appears to direct action that would create “specific delays for programs that may be needed to facilitate our economic rebound.”
Here are some of the other major pieces of legislation the governor signed into law on Monday:
INCOME TAX CUTS: The whopping $382.9 million income tax cut legislation, HB 380, includes $220 million for a one-time rebate to all Idaho taxpayers who filed state income tax returns in 2019, at a minimum of $50 a head or 9% of their 2019 taxes, whichever is greater; plus a permanent cut to individual and corporate income tax rates. The bill also reduces Idaho’s number of individual income tax brackets from seven to five.
The corporate income tax rate would fall from 6.925% to 6.5%, matching the drop for the top rate for individuals; all brackets would see rate cuts.
On an ongoing basis, the permanent tax cut would reduce Idaho’s state general fund revenues, the main funding source for state government including schools, prisons, health care and more, by $162.9 million a year.
CHILD CARE AID: Three bills authorizing spending $96 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds next year plus $34 million in aid funds from the December COVID-19 aid bill signed into law by then-President Trump will send help on the way to Idaho’s struggling child care industry, which has seen more than a quarter of its providers go out of business permanently in the past year.
The funds stalled for most of the legislative session, prompting child care providers to shut down many of their centers and come to the Capitol for a one-day protest in favor of releasing the aid funds, along with parents, many of whom brought babies and toddlers along. The aid legislation began to move through the Legislature the next day.
BUDGET BILLS: Among the 40 bills Little signed on Monday were numerous appropriation bills to fund state operations next year, including major pieces of the public school budget, and the higher education budget, which reflected a $2.5 million cut to remove funding for “social justice programming.” The issue had prompted the House to kill the first version of the budget, which had only a $400,000 cut to Boise State University over the issue, with the funds shifted to Lewis-Clark State College. Little had no comment on that Tuesday.
ABORTION: The 40 newly signed bills also include HB 220a, a controversial measure authored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, aimed at forbidding any public funds, including through government contracts, from going to abortion providers or their affiliates, for any purpose, even if it is unrelated to abortion. The bill aroused concerns about potentially defunding domestic violence programs or other programs unrelated to abortion that nevertheless could fall under the bill’s definitions. Hospitals were exempted from the bill. The bill also forbids any public funds going to any entity that in any way refers or counsels women regarding abortion, or that promote or offer training regarding abortion.
The only exception in the bill is if the abortion is to save the life of the mother.