BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday signed HB 1 into law, the last remaining bill passed by lawmakers during their three-day special session last week.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, requires at least one in-person polling location to be opened in each county in all future elections, regardless of disasters or emergencies. That means Idaho could never repeat what it did in May, when it held an all-mail-in election during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor signed the bill without comment. The morning after lawmakers adjourned the special session, he signed the other two bills:
- One temporarily easing some deadlines regarding absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
- The other temporarily protecting businesses and schools from lawsuits over transmission or exposure to COVID-19.