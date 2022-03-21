BOISE — Surrounded by Idahoans with Down syndrome, along with their family members and supporters of SB 1270, Gov. Brad Little signed the bill, the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Information Act, into law Monday morning.
Advocacy groups from around the state have been working on the bill for the past two years; Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, is its lead sponsor.
During committee hearings on the bill in both houses, parents who have children with Down syndrome relayed stories of difficult experiences when they received their diagnoses during pregnancy, including a complete lack of information about the syndrome, expressions of sympathy, and suggestions that they consider options including aborting the pregnancy.
Idahoans with Down syndrome also testified in favor of the bill in both houses.
SB 1270, which passed both the House and Senate unanimously, requires the state Department of Health and Welfare to develop an "up-to-date, evidence-based support sheet about Down syndrome that has been reviewed by medical experts and the Idaho Down Syndrome Council," and to provide it to health care practitioners, who would be required to provide it to expectant parents receiving such a diagnosis. The information sheet also would include contact information for support groups and organizations that deal with Down syndrome.
The bill also requires Health and Welfare to post the information on its website, and to meet annually with the Idaho Down Syndrome Council to ensure the information sheet is kept up to date.
During the Senate committee hearing on the bill, Mary Murray, president of the Idaho Down Syndrome Council, told the Senate Health and Welfare Committee her group conducted a survey and found that two-thirds of families in Idaho had negative experiences when receiving their Down syndrome diagnoses.
During the House committee hearing on the bill, Robert Chochems told the House Health and Welfare Committee, “Bringing a life into this world is supposed to be a joyous, exciting time for a couple.” But he said after his and his wife’s 20-week ultrasound, “when we were excited to see if we were having a son or a daughter ... our tech became painfully quiet and abruptly left us alone in the room.”
“Finally, she peeked her head back in only to tell us that everything wasn’t OK, and that we needed to speak to the on-call OB,” because their regular doctor was out of town. “We left the hospital knowing our son had Down syndrome, but were given zero resources,” he said. “Our experience was so traumatic for my wife ... to this day she cannot talk about her experience without crying. It took us too long to find hope, and that’s why my family and I support this bill.”
SB 1270 takes effect July 1.