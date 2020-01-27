BOISE – Gov. Brad Little announced Monday that he’s accepting applications for a new Fish & Game commissioner from the Clearwater Region, after asking his previous appointee to resign because the commission already had four Republicans.
By law, no more than four members of the seven-member commission can be affiliated with any one political party.
Bradley Melton, who had been appointed in the fall as the Clearwater Region representative on the commission, resigned Friday, acknowledging he had changed his political affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated shortly before applying for the post in September.
Everyone else on the commission now is either a registered Republican or unaffiliated; there are no Democrats.
“Transparency in government and public confidence in the Idaho Fish & Game Commission are paramount to me,” Little said in a statement. “Although Mr. Melton is qualified to fill the spot, he willingly stepped down so that I can appoint someone to the commission in accordance with the spirit of the law. I appreciate Mr. Melton for his willingness to serve as a Fish & Game commissioner and for his continued contributions to Idaho as a businessman and volunteer in his community. I am grateful for his candor and wish him the best.”
The governor asked qualified individuals interested in applying for the vacancy to submit applications to his office by March 13.
Marissa Morrison, the governor’s press secretary, said Little has appointed just two people to the commission thus far, Melton and Derick Attebury of Idaho Falls, a Republican.
The current commission chairman is Jerry Meyers of North Fork, who represents the Salmon region and is unaffiliated. The other commissioners are: Brad Corkill, Panhandle Region, Cataldo, Republican; Lane Clezie, Southeast Region, Pocatello, Republican; Greg Cameron, Magic Valley region, Rupert, Republican; and Tim Murphy, Southwest Region, Boise, unaffiliated.
“He would like a bipartisan board representing different viewpoints on that,” Morrison said, “and that was the issue.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “I think that’s terrific — I agree with him. I think that’s the direction we should be heading.”
Fish & Game commissioners must be confirmed by the Senate, and Stennett said when she discovered that Melton, who was up for confirmation, had voted as a registered Republican in the last three primary elections, she alerted both the Department of Fish & Game and the governor’s office.
“There isn’t a single Democrat on the Fish & Game Commission,” Stennett noted. “I did tell them, ‘Try to at least follow the statute.’ I don’t think people are unqualified, but we should do what the law is telling us to do.”
Among other major state boards and commissions that are required by law not to be dominated by a single party is the state Tax Commission, which according to state law, “shall consist of four members, not more than two of whom shall belong to the same political party.” That rule for the Tax Commission also is specified in the Idaho Constitution, which states in Article VII, Section 12, “There shall be a state tax commission consisting of four members, not more than two of whom shall belong to the same political party.” The current tax commission includes two Democrats, both of whom previously held partisan elected office.
Numerous other state boards and commissions have similar requirements in state law, including the Idaho Transportation Board; the Idaho Water Resource Board; the Commission for the Blind & Visually Impaired; the Public Utilities Commission; the Board of Health & Welfare; the Commission of Pardons & Parole; the Judicial Council; the Board of Correction; the Board of Environmental Quality; the Board of Parks & Recreation; and more.