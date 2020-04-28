BOISE — Gov. Brad Little said Tuesday that Idaho likely will be able to enter Stage 1 for reopening the state’s economy Friday on schedule, though he won’t make the final call until Thursday.
“It looks to me like we’re going to be able to,” he said during a statewide call-in with AARP Idaho on Tuesday, his seventh such weekly call to answer Idahoans’ questions about the state’s coronavirus response, along with state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.
In Stage 1, which would start Friday, most retailers, houses of worship, and day care or youth camps could reopen, so long as they maintain strict social distancing measures. Subsequent stages, if all criteria for continuing progress against the coronavirus are met, call for dine-in restaurants, gyms and hair salons to reopen May 16; public and private gatherings of between 10 and 50 people to resume May 30; and bars, movie theaters and other large venues to reopen June 16, all with social distancing provisions in place.
When Idaho entered the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said, most scientific models “painted a pretty bleak picture for the state of Idaho.” He said, “Until we started seeing the incredible behavior and the changes in lifestyle of the people of Idaho, the number of people who were going to get sick and frankly die was much higher than anything we’re seeing now.”
- 1,952 total cases of COVID-19
- 60 deaths
- 1,087 people recovered
Jeppesen said the state is focusing on the “levers” it can control until there’s a vaccine or treatment for the novel coronavirus, including testing strategy, contact tracing, and continuing to monitor health system capacity, including hospital beds, personnel, supplies and equipment. “But the most important tool that we have in our toolbox is all of you,” he said. “And that’s really how we’ve gotten to where we are today, is by … the vast majority of you doing your part to protect other people.”
That means observing social distancing of 6 feet, washing hands, and wearing a face covering when out in public, he said. “All those things that we’ve been saying for so many weeks, they really matter.”
Little took several questions from people around the state about his four-stage reopening plan. A Meridian resident questioned its logic, saying he’s thinking of two comparable Treasure Valley establishments, both with the same square footage and similar seating arrangements, but one is a restaurant with a full bar, and the other a brewpub taproom, without food service, so it’s classified as a bar. He questioned “why both these establishments should not be eligible to reopen at the same time.”
Little responded, “I have said from the very beginning of this, that it’s not perfect.”
“I am certain there are going to be instances where the fairness of it, particularly if you’re the business, it doesn’t look right and it’s probably not right,” he said. “We do know that bars, by their very nature, have a lower propensity to have social distancing than a sit-down restaurant. The taproom you talk about, I fully understand, and we will look at it.”
But he said it’s comparable to how jewelry stores were closed initially, but Fred Meyer, which sells jewelry along with groceries, was allowed to stay open because it was a grocery store. “Was that fair? No. But it was the best we could do,” Little said. “Now, if we’d had years and years to plan this we could run everything through a filter, we could look at it. I agree with you that it’s not fair, but where do you draw the line?”
The governor said he’s had lots of questions about “why am I in this category and not in the next category — it’s all based on how much exposure there is.”
“I plead guilty to the fact that some of it is not going to be perfectly fair,” Little said, “but given the resources we have and how we do it, that’s the way it is, and I apologize for that.”
Jeppesen said the state is making progress on testing, and is “just on the cusp of that capacity really opening up,” with local hospitals and laboratories gaining the equipment and supplies to do testing locally. “Ideally, what we would like to do is get to the point where not only do we test people that are symptomatic, but we do what we would call ‘surveillance testing’ or proactive testing in those situations that are the highest risk,” he said, including in long-term care facilities. “So that’s coming.”
When a caller from Kooskia pressed the governor on how he could impose his statewide stay-home order and cause businesses across the state to be “crushed,” Little said, “Had we not done something, the turmoil to the economy would have been much, much worse.”
“The amount of people that died, the amount of people that were sick, the economic turmoil would’ve been by a magnitude of many over what we have today,” he said. “Just so you know, I didn’t want to do this, but I really didn’t have any choice.”
Little has a virtual press conference scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. to make the announcement about whether Stage 1 reopening will begin on Friday.