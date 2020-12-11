BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced on Friday he’s expanding his mobilization of the Idaho National Guard to aid hospitals, long-term care facilities and health districts with COVID-19 response across the state.
In mid-November, Little called up 100 Guard members to help with testing and screening, patient data entry, traffic control, and facility decontamination, sanitization and more. The new order increases the mobilization to 250 Guard members; and extends the initial 30-day deployment through March 2021.
“As medical providers across the state continue to call on the Guard for assistance, this additional authorization enables our guardsmen to continue helping in the fight,” Little said in his announcement on Friday. “With members of the Guard performing these missions, it frees up health care workers to focus on providing critical patient care. We are deeply grateful for their service.”
The move comes as Idaho’s COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen after the Thanksgiving holiday, with record new infections multiple times in the past week. Nearly 120,000 Idahoans have contracted COVID-19, and more than 1,100 have died. Idaho’s hospitals have been increasingly overwhelmed, and widespread outbreaks in the state’s long-term care facilities have claimed hundreds of lives.
The most recent state data for test-positivity rates released on Thursday, show the state set a new high with a positivity rate of 20% in the week ending Dec. 5. Anything above 5% signifies a virus out of control, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Little warned Thursday that if Idahoans don’t slow the spread of the virus by wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing hands and following other preventive measures, the state likely will have to move to crisis standards of care, allowing rationing of care from the state’s hospitals, emergency responders and other medical providers.