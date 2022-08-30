...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday
will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Idaho Gov. Brad Little missed a planned speech to the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning due to illness, but his office says it’s not serious.
“Gov. Little has a cold,” said his press secretary, Madison Hardy. “He looks forward to attending the upcoming special session on Thursday.”
Asked if the governor had been tested for COVID, she said, “Gov. Little has tested for COVID-19 three times in the last four days. All were negative.”
The governor has called a special session of the Legislature, which will start at 8 a.m. Thursday at the state Capitol to consider a single proposed bill, cutting both individual and corporate income tax rates, giving out $500 million in one-time income tax rebates, and permanently increasing education funding by $410 million a year.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.