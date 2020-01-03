BOISE – Dealing with the costs of growth is high on the agenda for both Gov. Brad Little and state lawmakers, as they approach the start of the state’s annual legislative session on Monday.
“There’s a lot of positive things going on in the state,” Little told reporters at the annual AP Legislative Preview Friday morning at the state Capitol. “Most of the complaints …. have to do with things that are positive: Growth, transportation, school crowding, a lot of those issues.”
The consequences of growth, he said, are something that Idahoans will hear about on Monday, when he gives his second State of the State and budget message to a joint session of the Legislature, laying out his agenda for the legislative session.
“There might be some things we can do to help cities and counties be more efficient,” the governor said.
Legislative leaders from both parties also had the costs of growth on their minds, along with concerns they’re hearing from constituents about rising property taxes on Idaho homes.
“There are some Draconian measures out there,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. “I”m not in favor of them.”
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, the new House minority leader, said Democrats will propose legislation to bring back the indexing of the homeowner's exemption to home values and to increase the circuit breaker property tax break for the elderly and disabled, to help “seniors who are really getting slammed with property taxes and getting pushed out of their homes.”
Rubel said she hopes the Legislature doesn't try "knee-capping local government" to address the issue.
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said, “The thing is, residential property has gone up faster in value than the commercial property has, not only in Idaho.” That’s led to much of the outcry from residents over fast-rising property taxes, he said. “There may be some tweaks that could make it better.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said local governments in her district, from highway districts to counties, are “pretty efficient” already. “I think the Legislature has a habit of punting down a lot of responsibility to the local governments without offering them a way to have revenue,” she said. “They have been asking for a local-option tax for quite some time.”
Little said he’d look at local-option tax legislation if lawmakers pass it and send it to his desk, but he remains concerned about “fringe” effects at the borders of local-option taxing areas.
Asked if allowing schools to charge impact fees is something lawmakers would consider to reduce the growth of Idaho property taxes, Bedke said, “I think it’s in the suite of options. … This growth is not paying for growth.”
Here are some of the other issues the governor and legislative leaders addressed Friday as they looked ahead to the opening of the session on Monday:
HEMP REGULATION. Idaho is one of the last states to treat industrial hemp as marijuana, even though it’s been fully legalized at the federal level; an executive order from Little this fall legalized transportation of hemp through the state under certain conditions, but not cultivation of the crop by Idaho farmers.
Last year, legislation to remove industrial hemp from the list of Schedule 1 dangerous drugs – as has already happened at the federal level – passed the House, but that provision was amended out of the bill in the Senate, causing the House to drop its support. Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, has pledged to press the issue again this year.
Hill said, “I think you’ll see something come up this year that will be agreeable to both houses as well as the governor,” providing both for transportation and cultivation of industrial hemp in Idaho.
Little said, “I’ve said all along I have no qualms with hemp, but I do have concerns about how we’ll be able to enforce our … laws on recreational marijuana.” He’s expressed concern that legal hemp could be used as camouflage for marijuana, and said other governors have told them they’re losing the ability to stop drug-runners because of legalized hemp. “So if we can address that, I’m great,” he said.
EDUCATION. Little said recommendations from his education task force will be key to his agenda in this year’s legislative session, including getting Idaho youngsters reading by the 3rd grade. Little said when it comes to early reading, he’s clear on what would be success: “Third grade IRI (Idaho Reading Indicator), 100% reading proficiently. We won’t get there, but that’s a nice big, hairy audacious goal. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. Why would we not want those kids to be able to read proficiently at the end of the third grade? … To me, what we can do to put incentives in place, provide resources for the wide variety of challenges that some of these kids have, that’s my goal.”
He also touted goals for higher education, including finding new efficiencies while delivering more services to Idaho students. “I want these institutions to do the very best they can,” he said. He noted that when he requested 1% and 2% budget cut plans from state agencies, some of the higher ed proposals focused on things like cutting classes with only a handful of enrollees, to “concentrate on an area where we’re really moving the needle. That’s exactly what I’d like to see,” he said.
INITIATIVE LAWS. Far-reaching legislation passed last year to make it much, much more difficult to qualify a voter initiative for the Idaho ballot, on the heels of the successful Medicaid expansion initiative, drawing Little’s first two vetoes as governor. Bedke said he’d be surprised if there wasn’t another initiative bill this year. At the least, he said, he wants ballot measures to be required to have statements of purpose and fiscal notes like bills proposed in the Legislature. “At a minimum, I would like to see those changes,” he said.
Rubel retorted that when legislators pass bills, their fiscal impact statements don’t specify funding sources; that’s left to the Legislature’s joint budget committee to sort out. “We don’t require legislators to get support from 31 districts,” she said. “I think we ought to leave it the way it is – I think it’s plenty hard, and I don’t think we need to make it harder.”
Little said, “My veto message was pretty clear.” He said, “I think the hurdle oughta be equivalent to what it was when it was originally put in. We shouldn’t be like Colorado or California where your ballot is that thick and there’s all these initiatives on there.” But he said he was also “very concerned about the constitutionality of the totality of that package.” He added, “My position’s the same as it was in my veto message.”
HEALTH CARE. Asked whether Idaho lawmakers wasted their time last year approving multiple restrictions on Medicaid expansion when none of them have gotten federal approval, Little said, “I wouldn’t categorize it as wasted time. First off, I’d say that it’s not just CMS and HHS, for a while there was a new lawsuit about every month and a half that complicated what we were trying to do. Most of the other states that did it, I don’t think made their waiver as good in the application as we made here in Idaho. But … I’m pretty confident we are going to get the IMD waiver, which is in the mental health area. ... I don’t believe any state’s been turned down, and we had a really good application. We had a lot of public input into it. I believe that one’s going to take place.”
He said he thought most Idahoans thought it was a good idea to propose allowing those who previously got insurance through the state insurance exchange to stay there rather than switch to Medicaid, but that ran into statutory problems because “what Treasury pays in for the exchange is more than they’re paying in Medicaid, and that complicated that.”
“That might get resolved in some other point in time,” he said. “The work requirement, I see why that was proposed but it’s been hung up by some other court cases.” He said, “This is big. ... With the new signups that we have, we’re going to have a lot of people on Medicaid, and it’s my goal that we … create pathways for them to come off Medicaid.”
CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM. With hundreds of overflow Idaho inmates housed in a private prison in Texas and hundreds more waiting in county jails, Little acknowledged that the state needs to address the need for more prison beds, but said it also needs to address the number of people going into and returning to Idaho prisons. “We’ve got to address the bed problem, but more importantly we’ve got to address the people going in,” he said. He indicated he’ll have something to say about that in his State of the State message.
Rubel said she sees "a lot of potential for bipartisan work this session" on criminal justice reform. "That budget is becoming the budget that ate New York," she said. "It is impacting everything. It is impacting property taxes and local governments' ability to function, our ability to fund education. We cannot continue to be the largest incarcerator in the West with ever-climbing levels and still continue to meet our needs."
Bedke agreed that lawmakers need to address the issue. “We’ve got to have some more capacity here, we’re a growing state,” he said, as well as addressing sentencing reform. “It’s all of the above there. And I think we’ve got to bite the bullet and do it,” he said.