BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced Monday that Idaho will “opt in” to the $300 per week in additional unemployment benefits President Trump has offered states in an executive order and will seek five weeks of benefits retroactive to Aug. 1, but won’t add an additional $100 per week in state funds, as the president had initially suggested.
The state has received federal guidance that it can use its regular employment benefits for the match, the governor’s office said; however, that only applies to those whose regular benefit is $100 a week or more. Little said he’s directed the Idaho Department of Labor to explore how the benefit can also be offered to those with less than $100 per week in regular unemployment benefits, to make sure “individuals who need it most” get the boost.
Little said the extended unemployment benefit “ensures struggling American families can continue to pay their mortgages and avoid debt, which helps stabilize consumer spending and prevent a deeper recession.”
The governor noted that Congress is split over competing proposals to provide more aid and extend the unemployment benefit, with differing plans in the House and Senate. “It was a trumping move — pun intended — to try and get something out there,” he said. “We watched all this, we talked to the White House, we talked to the delegation, and we just think this program’s there, let’s avail ourselves of it.”
“We think it’ll assist some of these people for whom, in most instances, it’s no fault of their own, (but they) have really been negatively impacted,” he said.
Little said the state is finalizing its application for the funds this week; after federal approval, the payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1.
“So that will be another flush of cash for people,” he said. “That should help us with the evictions and some of the other things that are out there.”
He said he’s been pressing for a proposal that would be simple for Idaho to administer, after lengthy delays through the spring and much of the summer on the previous enhanced unemployment program. “I’ve still got battle scars over that,” Little said. “I’m kind of getting caught up on the sleep that I lost stewing over it. I want to make sure we can deliver it.”
Idaho is one of the first dozen states to announce it will opt into the program; states have until Sept. 10 to apply. To be eligible, applicants must self-certify that they are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many Idahoans lost jobs and income this year due to the pandemic, and a lot of them had never encountered the unemployment line before,” the governor said in a statement. “We want people working, and President Trump’s new conservative plan strikes the right balance of supporting families while jobs continue to come back.”
Little said he’d request five weeks of benefits initially, then evaluate whether to ask for more.