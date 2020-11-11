BOISE — Gov. Brad Little joined Idaho National Guard leaders, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch and others on the steps of the state Capitol Wednesday to pay honor to Idaho veterans, and to tout the Red Cross, which is in the midst of a big fundraising drive in Idaho for its longstanding program to serve veterans and their families.
“I do miss the fact that normally at this time, there’s an incredible veterans parade that goes by here,” Little said. “Of all the things that we’ve missed because of the pandemic, some of the celebrations that we have in our own lives and our families, the loss of the Veterans (Day) Parade is a big one for Idaho. Next year we’ll be back, and it’ll even be a better parade next year, where the streets are lined with people waving American flags, veterans, active, Guard, reserve from all the branches are here and all the people that support the military.”
“A thriving republic depends upon its citizens honoring those who serve and have served in the military forces, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice and their families,” the governor said. “Without these brave heroes, we would not have the freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution. We are completely indebted to them for our high quality of life. Liberty and prosperity did not come without sacrifices, and we are ever grateful to those who have been willing to pay the cost.”
He renewed his call for Idahoans to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect Idaho veterans, including those suffering through a major COVID-19 outbreak at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise and the Boise VA Medical Center. “I implore all Idahoans to make that minor sacrifice, to recognize the major sacrifice that our veterans did make,” Little said.
Nicole Sirak Irwin, regional CEO of the Red Cross of Greater Idaho, said, “We are so grateful to our veterans and our current serving military service members, and of course all their families, for their tremendous sacrifices they make for our country. The Red Cross was born on the battlefield,” she said. “We’ve served our veteran community and our military members for 140 years. ... We strive every day to make their lives a little easier.”
The Red Cross Service to Armed Forces program makes contact with military leaders when a military member or their family faces a crisis or major event, whether it’s a birth or a house that burns or another significant development. The program has done that 1,100 times in Idaho in the past year, Irwin said; sometimes, it’s resulted in bringing a military member home to attend to the crisis.
The program is funded partly by the U.S. Department of Defense and partly by private donations; the Red Cross is in the midst of a fund drive for the program with a goal of raising $50,000. It’s already raised more than $45,000, just in the past month. Two Red Cross board members, Roy Eiguren and Andy Marshall, made matching donation pledges totaling $26,000.
Irwin said the program is committed to supporting military members, veterans and their families both during and after their service. “Words are not enough, and we hope with all our hearts that they all know how thankful we are to them,” she said during the ceremony on Wednesday.
Risch also spoke at the ceremony. “Today, we’re gathered to thank all of our veterans, especially the more than 120,000 Idahoans who have served our country,” he said. “Today, it’s about you.”
Risch said, “Veterans, you inspire us. … The strength of this country is not a political party, it’s not an individual, but rather it is we the American people, individually and collectively. You, you are who bring this home, and it’s you that we have to thank for this. Thank you, thank you to all of you.”