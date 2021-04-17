Gov. Brad Little has signed SB 1110, the restrictive new bill on voter initiatives, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel announced this morning.
“I got off the phone with him about 10 minutes ago,” she told the Idaho Press this morning. “He told me he signed it. I told him we were indescribably disappointed that he was willing to protect the executive powers but not willing to protect the people’s powers,” she said.
SB 1110, one of the most controversial bills of the legislative session, would expand the signature requirement to qualify a voter initiative for the ballot from 6% of registered voters in 18 of the 35 legislative districts, to 6% in each of the 35 legislative districts, without exception. Testimony at public hearings on the bills was overwhelmingly against it, and 16,000 people signed petitions to the governor asking him to veto it.
Under the bill, while the total number of signatures required still would be 6% of registered voters statewide, the change would make it much more difficult to qualify an initiative or referendum for the Idaho ballot, essentially allowing a single legislative district veto power over the rest of the state. The right to initiative and referendum is guaranteed in the Idaho Constitution, but lawmakers have been unhappy with its use by citizens, including the 2018 passage of the Medicaid expansion initiative and the 2012 passage of Propositions 1, 2 and 3 to repeal the controversial education reform measures lawmakers had passed, nicknamed the "Luna Laws."
“I didn’t really get a great explanation from him about it,” Rubel said. “I suspect that there was some calculus going on of how many vetoes he was able to get upheld out of legislative Republicans. I can only speculate that this was perhaps a way to bolster chances of maintaining the vetoes on executive powers, but personally I feel like the people of Idaho were thrown under the bus this morning.”
“This will clearly go to court,” she said, “and I hope the people of Idaho are able to prevail there.”
The governor has not yet posted his action or his letter explaining his decision.
This is a developing story and will be updated