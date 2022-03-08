Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced on Tuesday that he is ending the statewide public health disaster emergency declaration, effective April 15.
Little said in a press release that with the recent decrease of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, that the pandemic is on a downward trend. He has been monitoring the needs within the healthcare system, he said, and that April 15 gives an appropriate time frame for Idahoans to transition out of the state of emergency.
“Without the emergency declaration we would not be able to provide historic tax relief, a step that’s even more important now as gas prices and inflation soar. Without the emergency declaration, Idaho would not be the state with the strongest economy in the nation,” Little said in the release.
The emergency activation has provided Idaho with federal funds to help cover costs related to COVID-19, such as payments to hospital workers, covering costs of ventilators, vaccine distribution and National Guard support.
“FEMA covered $257 million in costs since March of 2020 that would otherwise have been covered by the Idaho state budget or local governments,” the release said.
Without this declaration, Idaho would not have experienced as much tax relief and growth, the release said.
The release added that the emergency declaration has never infringed on the rights of any Idahoan, did not put Idaho on lockdown and did not mandate masks or vaccines.
Additionally, on Monday, the Idaho House voted to end the state’s emergency declaration with HCR 40.
The bill was introduced by Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who said COVID-19 hospital rates are the lowest they’ve ever been.