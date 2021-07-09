BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Friday issued an emergency declaration for wildfires in Idaho and mobilized the Idaho National Guard, enabling Guard troops to respond both with firefighters and aircraft. "We need all hands on deck," the governor declared in a statement.
North Idaho is being particularly hard-hit, with multiple new fires ignited by dry lightning storms. But the entire region is facing excessive heat, drought conditions and high fire danger.
The Republican governor issued an emergency declaration allowing soldiers to help fight fires on the 9,700 square miles in mostly northern Idaho where the state Department of Lands provides fire protection; state officials said it was the first time the Idaho Department of Lands has requested such a declaration. Normally, those requests come from individual counties; the governor's office said Nez Perce County in north-central Idaho is working on a request as well.
“Wildfire is presenting an imminent threat to life, property, and the environment, and we need all hands on deck," Little said. "I appreciate our firefighters and fire managers for working so hard under such challenging conditions, and I am grateful that our guardsmen are able to step in once again to support Idaho communities.”
The agency said the soldiers will help with fire suppression and logistics support. State officials didn't immediately know how many soldiers will be deployed to help with wildfires. "With that declaration signed today, that allows the Guard to begin to field guardsmen that are available; they call it a 'stand-up,'" said Louis Hougaard, a policy adviser to the governor for emergency management and military affairs.
"It's an active situation, so it's difficult to say the exact number," Hougaard said, "but once they get that mission situation scoped out, it takes about 72 hours for an aerial crew to be up there and be on the fire."
Both aerial and ground support have been requested from the Guard, likely including National Guard Blackhawk helicopters that could be used to drop water or other suppressants on fires as well as transport firefighters and supplies.
Besides tapping the National Guard, the Lands Department has also requested workers in the agency with fire line qualifications to make themselves available for fire assignments.
"Traditionally it goes from a county level up," Hougaard said, "but what makes this situation very unique is … that Lands got overwhelmed in multiple areas at once. So really, this is an augmentation of resources."
Fire crews in north-central Idaho were facing extreme fire conditions and gusty winds as they fought two wildfires that threatened homes and forced evacuations in the remote and tiny community of Dixie about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville. Efforts were complicated in part because firefighting resources were stretched thin nationwide, and in part because the area has very challenging terrain covered with trees and plants that are dry from an ongoing drought, fire managers said.
The fires near Dixie, covering a combined 19.5 square miles, were among several that started after lightning storms swept through the region earlier this week. As of Friday morning, the blaze had burned more than 11,000 acres and had 259 personnel assigned to it. The estimated containment date is Oct. 30, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
The governor's office said extreme fire conditions are at or exceeding "all-time maximum levels," and said weather forecasts "indicate no break in fire weather conditions in the weeks ahead."
Additional wildfires are burning throughout the region, including multiple blazes in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Utah and Arizona, according to NIFC's "Inciweb" wildfire information site.
On Friday afternoon, the Lewiston Tribune reported that both Nez Perce County, in north-central Idaho, and Asotin County, across the state line in Washington, had issued county disaster declarations due to wildfires. Residents on both sides of the Snake River were warned to be prepared to evacuate.
The Lands Department said Stage 1 and 2 fire restrictions can be expected in the coming days. Stage 1 restricts using fires to within designated recreation sites. Smoking is limited to within an enclosed vehicle, a designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area cleared of flammable materials.
Stage 2 restrictions prohibit campfires and operating motorized vehicles off designated roads or trails. Other restrictions include using a chainsaw for firewood gathering between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Idaho Press reporter Betsy Z. Russell and the Associated Press contributed to this report.