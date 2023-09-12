Transparent Idaho screenshot

The Transparent Idaho website includes interactive reports and searchable data on state expenses, state employee pay and other state financial data. 

 Screenshot of Transparent.Idaho.gov / via Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published Sept. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Since 2012, information about how state government agencies spend money and what state employees earn has been publicly available online at Transparent Idaho.

