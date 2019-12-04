EAGLE — Eagle resident John MacMillan, 84, has to turn onto Idaho State Highway 44 to exit his subdivision, Redwood Creek.
But now that turn onto the state highway — which services 24,000 vehicles per day — is becoming increasingly difficult.
"We’ve lived here 10 years, and we’ve just seen the traffic really grow," MacMillan said Wednesday during an open house at Eagle High School, where the Idaho Transportation Department presented plans for an Idaho 44 expansion project expected to begin in 2023.
MacMillan said he hopes the expansion occurs sooner, rather than later.
West of Redwood Creek, after an intersection with Linder Road, Idaho 44 narrows from four lanes to two — causing traffic to back up, especially during commute times. At those times, turning onto the highway is "scary," MacMillan said.
"You may not get out," he said.
ITD plans to expand a 16-mile section of the highway from Eagle Road west to where the highway meets Interstate 84 in Caldwell.
The project includes widening the road from two lanes to four lanes west of Linder Road and installing three continuous-flow intersections — a design meant to increase safety and mobility — at Linder, Palmer Lane and Star Road.
Vincent Trimboli, ITD's communication manager, said the expansion is in response to growing populations in cities west of Boise — Eagle, Star and Middleton — connected by Idaho 44.
By 2045, daily traffic on the highway is expected to jump from 24,000 to 55,000, according to ITD projections.
"We’re seeing a lot of development in this part of the valley," Trimboli said. "Idaho 44 being one of the primary east/west (roadways), it's going to need to be expanded to handle that capacity."
In 2023, ITD plans to begin widening Idaho 44 from Linder to Idaho State Highway 16, the highway that leads to Emmett. The widening is estimated to cost $8.5 million and will receive federal funding.
In 2024, ITD plans to continue the widening from Idaho 16 to Star Road, which is estimated to cost $6.5 million and also will receive federal funding.
Expansion plans west of Star Road, which have yet to receive funding, include the construction of a bypass around Middleton. Currently, Idaho 44 runs through downtown Middleton, but ITD is proposing a bypass south of the city. A date has not been set for that portion of the project.
Robert Brooks, 67, of Eagle admired a long map showing the full 16 miles of the proposed project in sections. Brooks called the plans "beautiful engineering."
"I like to see our money working for improvements," Brooks said.
Those improvements can't occur until ITD officials complete an environmental analysis, which is underway, to determine the expanded highway's noise, environmental and cultural impacts on residences and business along the highway, Trimboli said.
The state owns a significant portion of right-of-way along the highway, but some property will have to be purchased for the expansion, said Trimboli, who did not know whether any homes might face the risk of being moved or demolished.
Collecting feedback from the public through open houses like the one in Eagle Wednesday is part of the environmental analysis. ITD hosted another open house about plans for Idaho 44 in Middleton Thursday.
"Public outreach and soliciting input from the public is of the upmost importance for us," Trimboli said. "These are the people that live and work within this corridor, and we want to know what their thoughts are, and we want to account for what might be good or what might be bad for them."
Elena Hauge, 40, of Star had two concerns about the plans. First, she worries how the road widening will affect businesses in downtown Star.
"Our central business district is right there," Hauge said.
Second, Hauge wasn't sold on the continuous-flow intersection. The intersection allows left-turning traffic and through traffic to move at the same time. Left-turning vehicles cross over the opposite lane while opposite traffic is stopped at a light. The layout eliminates the need for a dedicated left-turn green light at the intersection, "which improves the capacity of the intersection and reduces delay," according to ITD.
"It's not so much the traffic as the driving habits," Hauge said. Visibility of signage and traffic directions on Star roads is "not that great," she said.
"How visible is this all going to be as we get used to this?" Hauge asked.
Multiple Eagle residents said at the open house they hoped ITD would prioritize an extension of Idaho 16 — a state highway that runs from Chinden Boulevard north toward Emmett — over the Idaho 44 project. MacMillan said extending Idaho 16 from Chinden south to Interstate 84 would reduce traffic along Idaho 44 between Eagle and Star.
ITD plans to extend Idaho 16, but has yet to secure federal funding to initiate the project. ITD has spent the past year refining the conceptual design of the corridor, which would create a north/south, high-speed expressway between Interstate 84 and Emmett.
In December, the Idaho Transportation Board approved $90.2 million to be used to purchase right-of-way for the Highway 16 expressway.
The two expansions along Idaho 44 that have already received funding likely will be completed before the Idaho 16 extension. Trimboli said ITD prioritizes projects based on three factors: safety, mobility and economic opportunity.
"(The Idaho 44) project certainly is an important mobility project because of congestion," he said.
The environmental analysis for Idaho 44 is expected to wrap up next year. ITD plans to host a public hearing on the project in 2021.