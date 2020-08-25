BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean has added three new staff members to her office.
Seth Ogilvie, a former journalist, is the city's new communications director. Bre Brush, a former policy programmer with the Boise Metro Chamber, was named transportation adviser. And Kristine Miller, the city's interim library director, is deputy chief of staff, a newly created role.
The new hires come after a string of resignations during McLean's administration, which began in January.
Ogilvie, who will join the mayor's office Sept. 8, most recently worked on the communications team at the Tennessee Department of Education. For nearly a decade, he was the lead producer and occasional host of Idaho Reports, an Idaho Public Television program that covers local politics.
Prior to working three years with the Boise Metro Chamber, Brush was a staff member of the mayor's office in Provo, Utah. Brush serves on the board of a local nonprofit, Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers.
"She will focus on building partnerships and seeking opportunities for alignment in regional transportation," said a news release. "Brush will also facilitate the development of key transportation policy initiatives to support the city's strategic goals."
Miller has been a city employee since 2016, serving various roles, including strategic initiatives manager and leader of a working group to address homelessness and food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.
Miller, who will assume the deputy chief of staff role Sept. 8, will continue to be interim library director until a new director is hired, the release said. Former director Kevin Booe retired late last year.
Six high-ranking city staff members have resigned since McLean took office, replacing longtime Mayor Dave Bieter. Those resignations are:
- Director of Community Engagement Adam Park
- Director of Community Partnerships Wyatt Schroeder
- Fire Chief Dennis Doan
- Chief Operating Officer Jade Riley
- McLean’s Spokeswoman Karen Boe
- Deputy Director for Comprehensive Planning Daren Fluke