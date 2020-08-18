BOISE — Idahoans expressed concern about the November election, masks and long-term care facilities during Gov. Brad Little's regular AARP call Tuesday.
Callers asked if there would be issues with voting during the presidential election — an issue Little said lawmakers will take up in the special session, scheduled to start Monday.
"The goal of the special session is to give your county … some more tools during the pandemic to give the ultimate amounts of safety," he said.
The governor added the state's paper-based voting system was not likely to be compromised by cyberattack and that recounts had already shown the system worked.
"We want fair, open, safe elections," Little said.
Another prominent concern for callers was the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. The state's latest numbers, published Friday, show 1,668 total cases among long-term care facilities' staff and residents to date. More than half of the state's deaths related to COVID-19 are tied to these facilities, with 138 deaths associated with 42 facilities.
Little said the state had created a "long-term care strike team" that would work on guidance for the hard-hit care facilities.
"We're working on getting testing instruments into those long-term care facilities," he said, "and some long term care facilities have already started to receive those."
IDAHO'S RESPONSE TO THE PANDEMIC
Callers who got a chance to ask Gov. Little a question were concerned about how testing was being provided in Idaho, with one caller asking why Little wasn't responding to the pandemic like Oregon's Gov. Kate Brown and Washington's Gov. Jay Inslee.
Little responded by going back to his much-used argument that Idaho's local governments need to make the call on many of the health issues that arise from the pandemic.
"Idaho is such a diverse state, and that's why we don't put in a statewide order," he said.
The governor has noted that depending where in the state a resident lives, the incidence rate of COVID-19 varies dramatically. He also pointed out that multiple counties have already had mask mandates on the books, including Ada and Valley.
"No state has done much in form of enforcement," Little said. Regarding mask compliance, he said, "We are getting there."
But callers still noted their concern with the percentage of positive test results and the state's response to them. One caller asked why contact tracing seemed to have slowed, and if the state had "too many cases to monitor effectively." Little agreed there was a high number of cases, but pointed to summer camps that had COVID-19 outbreaks along with Native American reservations as examples of functioning contact tracing.