Gov. Brad Little highlighted facts about the coronavirus and unvaccinated Idahoans getting sick, strain occurring in hospitals, and urged Idahoans on the fence about receiving the vaccine to get the shot now to protect students’ ability to learn in their classrooms this school year during a Thursday press conference at Nampa High School.
“Idaho students are headed back to their classrooms starting next week. As I’ve stated from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our students need to be able to learn in their classrooms with their teachers and peers," Little said in a news release provided by his office. "Our main defense in ensuring the new school year is entirely in-person – free from outbreaks and quarantines – is the COVID-19 vaccine."
According to the release, Little highlighted Idaho-specific facts about COVID activity in the state.
- 98.9-percent of new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1, 2021, were people not vaccinated
- 98.6-percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021, were people not vaccinated
- 98.7-percent of COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 1, 2021, were people not vaccinated
- Since May 15, there have been 10-times as many COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated people compared to vaccinated people
- Since May 15, there have been 13-times as many COVID-19 hospitalizations among unvaccinated people compared to vaccinated people
- Since May 15, there have been 8-times as many COVID-19 deaths among unvaccinated people compared to vaccinated people.
The vaccine slows the spread of the disease, but epidemiologists with the State of Idaho say that with low vaccination rates and the highly contagious Delta variant circulating in Idaho communities – which is twice as contagious as the original strain – projections indicate case counts could continue to increase through the fall and exceed last year’s peak for daily case counts in as soon as two months.
Just over half of Idaho’s adult population is vaccinated, with the greatest share of those vaccinated over the age of 65, the release stated.
Parents of 12- to 17-year-olds are also encouraged to have their children vaccinated. A pediatrician can help answer questions, and parents are encouraged to make an appointment to discuss the vaccine, according to Little's office.
Little also pointed out that Idaho hospitals are once again filling up with COVID patients – almost all unvaccinated – and access to basic healthcare services is getting pinched for everyone. People with planned surgeries may have those surgeries delayed. People with heart attacks or strokes may find there is no bed available in their local hospital.
This story will be updated