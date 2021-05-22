BOISE — Gov. Brad Little doesn’t hesitate when asked the three top accomplishments of this year’s legislative session, naming funding for education and transportation, and significant infrastructure investments in everything from water to broadband through his "Building Idaho's Future" initiative.
His biggest regret about the session? “The length,” Little said. “And I think the Legislature would agree with that.”
This year’s stormy legislative session was the longest in Idaho history, and it still may not be technically over, as the House has recessed until sometime between now and Dec. 31, while the Senate has declared itself done for the year. We sat down with the governor last week to discuss his perspective on this year’s session. Here are some highlights:
PROPERTY TAX BILL
Asked why he signed the controversial HB 389 into law, making an array of property tax changes from a 25% boost in the homeowner’s exemption to limits and caps on budget growth in fast-growing Idaho cities to big new business tax breaks, Little said, “I actually proposed and talked about property tax relief all along. It was the choice that I had at the end of the session.”
“I pointed out my concerns,” he added.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, introduced the wide-ranging bill at the end of the session, and it had passed both houses within three days. Moyle said it was the only option for property tax relief this year, though far more popular bills had been proposed; they were never allowed hearings by House GOP leaders.
“I had a conversation with the author of that bill (Moyle),” Little said, “and he said if there’s issues of interpretation he was more than willing to work with the Tax Commission and the cities to address it. Now, their interpretation of addressing it might be different than his interpretation of addressing it.”
With Idaho cities already looking at halting new growth while they sort through the effects of the complex bill, Little said, “In fact, a lot of these cities, and for good reason, are looking for an excuse to stop growth anyway.”
Asked if he favored that, Little said, “That’s the beauty of local government. There are some cities that, and that happens, where they take a breather in a time of hypergrowth. But that doesn’t help my (goal of) housing affordability, if we’re not building new houses. I want affordable housing, there’s no question about that.”
EMERGENCY POWERS
Little took a strong stance, joined by all living former Idaho governors, when he vetoed two far-reaching bills that sought to limit his emergency powers and enlarge the role of the Legislature in future disaster emergencies. But then he signed into law four watered-down bills that each contained elements of the measures he’d vetoed.
“The most egregious ones I believe we addressed,” he said. “And in fact, when I talk to some of the sponsors of it, and we were running through ‘what-if’ scenarios, the legislative sponsors said, ‘Well, you’re given that power under the Constitution.’ I’m saying, well, why don’t you fix the bill?”
“And so, they are not perfect, but there’s a lot of legislation that goes across my desk that is not perfect.”
Little said he thinks the Constitution is on his side even if the bill’s aren’t, but said that doesn’t mean he or future governors would have to sue the Legislature in times of emergency. “The governor will act, the Legislature will take the governor to court,” he said. “But I don’t want that to be the case. I want there to be total agreement between, frankly, all three branches of government about what happens in a crisis.”
CHILD INDOCTRINATION
Little was an outspoken advocate for a $6 million federal grant approved by the Trump Administration to boost locally run collaboratives across the state working to enhance early learning in their communities, through everything from expanding day-care capacity to encouraging parents to read to and play with their kids. But the bill authorizing the state to spend the grant funds died in the House, amid conspiracy theories about federally driven indoctrination of the state’s youngest children — a debate that also led to initial House defeats of funding bills for K-12 public schools and higher education.
“I don’t know whether it’s that there was just not enough things to do, or it was concern about what was happening at the federal level and in other states,” Little said. “I think that was a lot of it. … The debate on the classroom, what we’re doing in classrooms, even the sponsors of the bill said this isn’t a problem in Idaho. But it was reactive to things that are taking place in other states and at the federal level.”
Little said he was disappointed that the House never voted on the final version of the early childhood grant bill, even after sponsors added “sideboards” forbidding any dictating of curriculum as part of the grant. “My priority’s been literacy and early childhood and it’s going to continue to be,” he said. “We’ll just have to deal with it.”
The public school and higher ed budgets passed only after lawmakers had also passed a policy bill forbidding indoctrination in Idaho schools and universities. Little said the final version of the bill was narrowly crafted. “When you read the bill … it’s like unless I put a gun to a student’s head and said you have to be a communist,” he said. “The sponsors, to their credit, addressed that.”
HIGHER ED FUNDING
Little advocated for full funding for Idaho colleges and universities next year, but lawmakers slashed $2.5 million from that budget in a quest to eliminate funding for “social justice programming.” The governor said, “Idaho’s State (Education) Board is really engaged in it. I’ve talked to the state board about it. We want to increase confidence in higher education, and some of that’s going to be outreach. I stated on a call the other day that higher ed needs to start playing offense instead of defense about all the things they’re doing,” from student opportunities to economic development to cultural enhancement. “It’s unfortunate that they’re back on their heels playing defense instead of offense,” he said.
TRANSPORTATION
The governor pushed hard, and successfully, for a significant new transportation funding package that will divert $80 million a year in Idaho’s state sales tax proceeds to road and bridge improvement, plus provide additional funding for local road and bridge projects in future years. The new $80 million funding stream will allow Idaho to bond for $1.6 billion in major transportation improvements across the state, a boost Idaho governors have been pushing for decades.
“I’ve been talking about it for years,” Little said, “but with these record low interest rates and with Idaho’s incredible credit rating,” it was “the right thing to do,” he said.
He contrasted it to Idaho’s last big transportation investment, which occurred through GARVEE bonding. That funding mechanism dedicated a portion of Idaho’s federal highway allotment each year to pay off bonds for building big projects up-front, but Little said it also meant less money available each year for road maintenance.
“Contrary to GARVEE, we’re paying for this,” he said. “We’re not taking $50 to $70 million out of maintenance to fund it. … We’re basically dedicating that part of the sales tax to pay for it.”
“Now we can do it more strategically,” he said. “We can go out and bid for some of the projects competitively. We can plan for them.”
He noted that the new funding stream also could match future federal funds to heighten its impact. “It addresses a lot of that backlog and congestion,” he said.
COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS
Much of the acrimony during the session stemmed from lawmakers’ anger over Little’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, though he quickly abandoned statewide restrictions after the initial wave of the virus in the spring, and never imposed a statewide mask mandate. Idaho was among the first states to reopen.
“I get it — I understand people’s angst, anger,” Little said. “I tried to do everything I could to explain why we did what we did when we did it. The numbers, the data about the success of our economy, the fact that we never did run out of health care capacity, which was my North Star, is compelling. But I’ve got to tell you, in December and January, I was a little worried about it.”
Asked why he thought some didn’t share that worry, Little said, “A lot of the new people that have moved to Idaho came from states where they just have an attitude that government can’t do anything right, and any government action is bad. … I would like to say they have their right to do that, and I have an obligation to explain to them why we’re doing what we’re doing.”
BUDGET AND ECONOMY
Little said the 3.8% increase in state spending he proposed in his budget was a conservative one, and called that appropriate, especially given all the federal funds flowing to states now due to the pandemic. Idaho also socked away millions more in rainy-day funds. Businesses are flocking to Idaho as a result of the state’s policies, he said.
“I was just in a meeting with Commerce, and our pipeline report of the businesses coming in, it’s just unbelievable.”
Little said he believes what’s driving that is “the fact that businesses can move fast here, from a regulatory standpoint.” Also, he said, “I think the fact that the trajectory on taxes is that they’re at a minimum going to stay flat, but probably going to go down, they’re not going to go up. So if you’re an existing business that’s in multiple states, you’re going to say, ‘I’m going to pick Idaho to grow.’ It’s just a good place to do business.”
“And most importantly, our young people are opting to stay here,” he said, echoing his major theme when he first ran for governor in 2018. “I’ve just got to find them affordable housing.”
YEAR-ROUND LEGISLATURE
Asked about the prospect of Idaho moving to a year-round legislative session — traditionally, the state Legislature is only in session for roughly three months a year, though this year’s session approached five and may not even be over yet — the governor said, “That was not the intent of our Constitution.”